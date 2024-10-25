RDE, Inc. Announces Rebranding with Name Change to Giftify, Inc.

Highlights Evolution to Deliver Broader Incentive-Based Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, Restaurant.com and CardCash.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining and entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce its corporate rebranding to Giftify, Inc., which was approved by shareholders and officially becomes effective on October 28th.

The new name will optimize the company’s brand portfolio, reduce complexities, further underscore its evolution to deliver solutions beyond its traditional Restaurant.com offering and provides the Company broader options for expansion in the future.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented: “Along with our recent uplisting to Nasdaq, this is a major milestone for the Company as the digital incentives and gift card markets accelerate. Giftify goes hand in hand with our business and is easy to remember and relate to. This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition on the market.”

Thakker, continued: “Since we closed the acquisition of CardCash.com at the end of 2023, our improved margins and associated increase in gross profit demonstrate the increased efficiencies we had identified and have now executed upon. We continue to work on a plan to reactivate past users, increase visibility to potential new users, cross-sell between the two platforms and identify additional complementary strategic acquisitions, all with a common goal to increase our user base and revenue.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining and entertainment experiences. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand and CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks. CardCash.com is renowned for its leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales.

For more information, visit: and https://www.restaurant.com and https://www.cardcash.com.

