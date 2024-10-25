Aeroflow Health Leads the Way in Asheville and Western NC Aid and Recovery Efforts

Aeroflow Health installed food pantry, established a $400,000+ trust, secured housing for employees, volunteered team members, and licensed one of its facilities to United Way, among other efforts

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services based in Asheville, NC, has partnered with United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, among other organizations, to provide immediate relief and supplies following the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Aeroflow Health and United Way quickly collaborated to open a warehouse donation site just days after historic flooding in Western North Carolina devastated the area. In just 15 days, there were more than 700 volunteer responses and more than 2,600 boxes of essential supplies, such as paper goods, baby formula, cleaning products, personal care items and ready-to-eat meals were distributed. To date, the site has received more than 80 supply requests from 59 community organizations. The companies are pleased to share that the donation site is full, and donations are currently being distributed to community partners including nonprofits, schools and local government agencies.

In their initial response, Aeroflow provided over $400,000 of assistance through disaster relief pay to employees in the impacted areas, temporary housing to displaced employees and their families, and creating a pantry stocked with food and essential supplies, such as diapers, baby formula, and hygiene products. This initiative is guided by a needs-first approach, ensuring that resources are allocated based on the specific requirements of displaced employees.

“Community has always been one of our core values at Aeroflow, and that has never been more of a priority than in these past few weeks as we continue to see our community rally together in the wake of this disaster,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “We are grateful for the generosity of our partners who quickly came to our aid and assisted in providing support to our neighbors during this critical time, and we remain committed to providing our community with support and safety by partnering with the organizations who are equally devoted to Western North Carolina’s recovery efforts.”

Despite the many donations and volunteer help, there is still ongoing financial support needed for Western North Carolina’s communities to rebuild. If interested in learning more about volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit https://www.handsonasheville.org . For more information about placing an order to receive supplies, please reach out at 828-772-8662 or complete this online supply request form: https://www.unitedwayabc.org/helene-relief-resources.

For more information about Aeroflow Health and its services, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most.

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

aeroflow@fischtankpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.