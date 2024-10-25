FEMA is Hiring! Many Local Opportunities Available

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hiring people in Durham, Hickory and Asheville, North Carolina to support their community’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene. A wide range of skills and expertise are needed, including planning, communications, logistics and community engagement to name a few. Many FEMA employees began their career in emergency management by helping their own communities recover from a disaster.

These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid annual holidays. Applications are being accepted online. To see all open positions and to apply, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “FEMA, Local Hire” and enter your location as “North Carolina.” Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. More information about FEMA’s hiring process can be found on FEMA.gov/careers.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens and 18 years of age or older. Additional requirements vary by position type.