LAFS Returns to Miami's Design District for a Dynamic Celebration of Latin American Fashion and Innovation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) is back in Miami from November 9-12, bringing with it a curated circuit of events and programming in the vibrant Miami Design District. This year's summit promises to be an exciting celebration of Latin American fashion and innovation, with a lineup of amazing venues, speakers, judges, and mentors."We are proud to bring LAFS back to Miami's Design District for another year of celebrating Latin American fashion and innovation," said Samantha Tams & Estefania Lacayo LAFS & Tribu by LAFS Co-Founders. "This year's programming is spread across some of the most iconic venues in the area, providing a unique and dynamic experience for our attendees. We can't wait to see the connections and collaborations that will come out of this year's summit.”The Miami Design District, known for its luxury shopping and design, will serve as the main host sponsor for LAFS's dynamic programming. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore, engage, and connect in some of the most iconic venues in the area, including the Instituto Marangoni Miami, Palm Court, Atrium and Paradise Plaza. These spaces will come alive with the energy and creativity of the summit, providing the perfect setting for fashion and innovation to collide.“Through careful curation, the Miami Design District has become a global destination for art, design and fashion. Our goal is always to encourage greater collaboration and conversation around the culture of creativity. Annual events, like Latin American Fashion Summit, deliver best-in-class content and experiences to our engaged community. With a robust pop-up program of Latin fashion and a stellar talks line-up, the Latin American Fashion Summit’s third year in the Miami Design District promises to be an extraordinary experience” said Craig Robins, CEO and President of Dacra, the developers of the Miami Design District.LAFS is dedicated to promoting and celebrating the talent and diversity of Latin American fashion. This year's summit will feature a complete agenda of events, including panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. From the iconic LAFS Pop-Up at Paradise Plaza to the closing ceremony cocktail party in grand style at the iconic Alfred I. Dupont Building.“We are thrilled to welcome the Latin American Fashion Summit back to Miami, a community that thrives on creativity, diversity, and innovation,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “LAFS is not only a celebration of Latin American talent but also an opportunity to spotlight Miami as a global hub for fashion, culture, and design. Hosted in our vibrant Miami Design District, the summit will inspire connections, foster creativity, and drive forward the innovation that defines both Latin American fashion and our local community. We are proud to support this event and look forward to the exciting collaborations and opportunities it will generate.”Attendees will have the chance to learn from and connect with industry leaders, as well as showcase their own work and ideas. The summit will also feature a lineup of fascinating speakers, judges, and mentors, including Jen Daft, GMM of ShopBop, April Hennig, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Moda Operandi and Carolina Ortiz Vice President PR & Communications for Miami Latin America & the Caribbean at Tiffany & Co, Alexandra Winokour; President of the Americas Dior Couture, Stephanie Phair; Former President Farfetch; and Ewa M. Abrams, President of Kering Americas, among many others who will share their insights and expertise with attendees.This year LAFS counts with remarkable partners and sponsors such as Miami Design District as a main host sponsor, Kering, Mr. C Coconut Grove, Instituto Marangoni Miami, Zacapa, Martini , Maison Perrier, Victoria's Secret, Prom Perú, The Historic Alfred I Dupont Building, Granado Pharmacias, Furcy Botanik and Ayounik to name a few.Tickets for LAFS are now available, and attendees can expect an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, networking, and celebration. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the summit's website . Don't miss your chance to be a part of this exciting event in the heart of Miami's fashion and design scene.More About LAFS:Created by Latina entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams, this initiative aims to elevate and enrich the Latin American fashion and design industries, addressing a gap in opportunities despite growing international interest. Originally launched as an annual conference, it has now evolved into the most important summit for fashion, design, and beauty, attracting over 5,000 attendees, 225 sponsors, 300 speakers, and participants from 50 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.