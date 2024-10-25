Kevin Harrington Launches "From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success”, with Glenda Dawson

FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington proudly presents his latest book, From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, featuring Glenda Dawson, founder of Glenda’s Magical Creations. An internationally acclaimed Intergalactic, Inter-dimensional Multi-modality Spiritual Practitioner and Mentor, Glenda comes from a lineage of over ten generations of gifted Oracles and Mystics.In this insightful book, Glenda joins Harrington and 14 other business leaders to share her transformative journey. After being a paralegal for 35 years and being an office manager of a very large prestige law firm, Glenda had the opportunity to follow her true calling, changing careers to be true to herself! Now, as a renowned holistic-spiritual teacher, psychic medium, and energy healer certified in over 100 modalities, she offers readers a unique perspective on integrating spiritual growth with entrepreneurial success.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamMart RatliffDesigned to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Glenda Dawson:Founder of the spiritual center, Glenda’s Magical Creations, Glenda is an internationally acclaimed Intergalactic, Inter-dimensional Multi-modality Spiritual Practitioner and Mentor. She is matriarch of a lineage encompassing over ten generations of gifted Oracles/Mystics. Glenda is also a Holistic-Spiritual Teacher, Tarot Reader/Certifying Teacher, Non-denominational Minister, published author, motivational speaker, and renowned published psychic medium. She is certified in over 100 lineages of Energy Healing Modalities including:Reiki; Quantum Vortex Reiki Grandmaster/Teacher; Right Hand Path Reiki Grandmaster Magus and Children’s Teacher 10th Level; Galactic Shaman, Earth Shaman and Egyptian Shaman; DNA Activator Practitioner; Regression Therapist; Akashic Records Practitioner; Theta Wave Healing Practitioner; Animal Communicator; Multidimensional Channeler, Angelic Communicator/Channeler, and Healer; Ascended Masters Communicator/Channeler, Conscious Channeler and Healer; Spiritual Intuitive Coach, and Paranormal Researcher and Remediator.See www.glendasmagicalcreations.com for a complete list and to discover more about Glenda.

