Attorney General James Announces Takedown of Major Gun Trafficking Operation in Queens

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictments of three individuals for their roles in a gun trafficking operation that illegally trafficked and sold 184 firearms in Queens County. The 579-count indictment charges Deundre Wright, 22, Abner Sparkes, 31, and Ethan Charles, 22, all of Queens, New York with trafficking and selling numerous assault weapons, semiautomatic pistols, revolvers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. An investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) recovered 184 firearms from the operation, which transported weapons from Goldsboro, North Carolina to New York City where they were sold. If convicted, the defendants face maximum sentences of 25 years in prison.

“The majority of guns used in crimes in New York City are illegally trafficked from other states with lax gun laws along the Iron Pipeline and are fueling deadly gun violence in our communities,” said Attorney General James. “This investigation shut down a major gun trafficking operation that brought a flood of dangerous weapons, including assault weapons, from North Carolina into New York City in the span of just a few months. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to keep New Yorkers safe and get illegal guns off our streets. I thank our partners in this investigation for their work to stop gun violence.”

Firearms and ammunition recovered by the investigation

The takedown was the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s New York Strikeforce, which includes members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD)’s DEA Firearms Task Force. The investigation included the use of controlled firearms purchase operations and physical, covert video, and electronic surveillance.

The investigation revealed that from March to July 2024, Deundre Wright was responsible for sourcing firearms in North Carolina and trafficking them to Queens where they were sold. Wright would travel by bus from Chinatown in Manhattan to North Carolina and back, storing the firearms in luggage during the trips. After transporting the guns to New York, Wright stored them at friends’ homes in Jamaica, Queens, including in cars parked at the homes. Wright would set the prices for the firearms ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 per gun, and provide them to Abner Sparkes, who would meet a customer for sales at 115th Road and 222nd Street in Cambria Heights, Queens. Sparkes would meet the customer in a car, conduct the sale, and then bring the cash back to Wright who was parked nearby monitoring the transactions.

On August 8, 2024, investigators detained Deundre Wright and Ethan Charles in Manhattan while they were exiting a bus carrying suitcases and other luggage. Investigators seized 41 firearms, including four shotguns and an inoperable rocket-propelled grenade launcher in their luggage.

The rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one of the assault weapons seized by the investigation

The indictment — unsealed before Queens County Supreme Court Judge Leigh Cheng — charges the three individuals with multiple crimes, including Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, among other charges, for their participation in the illegal gun trafficking operation. Each of the three individuals have been charged with Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree, which are both class B violent felonies. If convicted of one count of either of these crimes, the defendants face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

“Often times we see drug and gun violence go hand in hand. The indictments of these three individuals are thanks to the hard work of our DEA Strikeforce, New York’s Attorney General, and our law enforcement partners, when targeting those who pose a threat to our communities through the sale of illegal firearms,” said DEA New York Division Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “The removal of over 150 firearms, which includes numerous assault weapons and semiautomatic pistols, just made the streets of New York City and our neighborhoods safer. The DEA remains committed to protecting our communities, reducing gun violence, and enhancing public safety.”

“Today’s charges are a stark reminder that high-powered, illegal firearms continue to proliferate and circulate in our communities, and that NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners are doing the dangerous work of preventing them from getting into criminals’ hands on the streets,” said NYPD Interim Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon. “Disrupting and dismantling gun trafficking networks is a top priority for our city. I thank everyone at Office of the Attorney General and all of our local, state, and federal partners for their hard work on this important case and for their ongoing commitment to our shared public safety mission.”

The Office of the Attorney General wishes to thank the members of the DEA New York Strikeforce and the NYPD’s DEA Firearms Task Force Officers. The Office of the Attorney General also wishes to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the Goldsboro Police Department in North Carolina, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for their valuable participation and assistance in this investigation.

The investigation was led by DEA New York Strikeforce’s Task Force Officer, NYPD Detective Ryan Foy of the NYPD’s DEA Firearms Task Force, under the supervision of NYPD Sergeant Brian O’Hanlon, Captain Jeffrey Heilig, Deputy Chief Carlos Ortiz, and Assistant Chief Jason Savino, under the overall supervision of Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

For OAG, the investigation was led by OCTF Detectives Andrew Scala and Bradford Farrell, under the supervision of OCTF Supervising Detective Paul Grzegorski, Assistant Chief Ismael Hernandez, and Deputy Chief Andrew Boss, with special assistance from the detective specialists from the OAG Special Operations Unit, led by Deputy Chief Sean Donovan. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case is being prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Ann Lee, under the supervision of Downstate OCTF Deputy Chief Lauren Abinanti with the assistance of OCTF Legal Support Analyst Madeline Rosen. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Criminal Justice Division is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Division for Criminal Justice are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.