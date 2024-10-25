U.S. Chamber Hosts UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, for a discussion on the future of energy policy and its impact on global business.

“Energy security and innovation are central to the strength of U.S.-UK trade and investment,” said Marjorie Chorlins, Senior Vice President for Europe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s conversation highlighted the need for a balanced approach that supports cutting-edge technologies while addressing concerns around energy supply, prices, and sustainability. Collaboration between our nations will be key to creating a framework driving investment, innovation, and long-term economic growth.”

Secretary Miliband said, “This Government's mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower is about boosting our national energy independence, creating jobs and tackling climate change – and together with industry, and our new company Great British Energy, we are unlocking investment and supporting innovation to deliver this mission. My message to American companies is that Britain is open for business, as your partner and ally in unlocking the potential of the net zero economy. As we look to COP29 in Baku, I will also be working with my U.S. partners to realize the potential for clean energy for both of our countries.”

Today’s dialogue—focused on balancing energy security, regulation, and innovation to support economic growth, and the role of government in fostering private sector investment, managing energy costs, and ensuring reliable energy supplies—underscored the importance of U.S.-UK collaboration in addressing these complex issues, especially with the upcoming COP29 conference.