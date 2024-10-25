Governor Shapiro Announces Historic Plan to Revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh with Targeted Investments from the Commonwealth, Local Government, the Private Sector, and Philanthropic Organizations

Governor Shapiro united Pittsburgh’s private sector, corporate leaders, local nonprofits, and county and city government behind a concrete 10-year plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve cleanliness, safety, and affordability Downtown. The Commonwealth is investing more than $62 million behind these local efforts in the first four years — helping spur nearly $600 million in total investment.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger assembled elected officials, corporate leaders, private developers, organized labor, nonprofits, and artists from Pittsburgh to announce a major collective effort to improve Downtown Pittsburgh and revitalize the neighborhood as a thriving center for economic growth, culture, and industry. The Governor announced that nearly $600 million has already been committed toward specific, shovel-ready projects as part of the initial phase of this plan – all of those projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

As part of this effort, the Shapiro Administration is investing $62.6 million and the City of Pittsburgh is committing $22.1 million through the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

A broad coalition of private sector leaders and regional foundations have committed more than $40 million — and counting — in additional funding for this plan, including partners like BNY; Dollar Bank; Duquesne Light Company; Federated Hermes; FNB Bank; Giant Eagle; Highmark; Pitt Ohio; PNC Bank; PPG Industries; Reed Smith; Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC; K&L Gates; the Buhl Foundation; the Eden Hall Foundation; the Heinz Endowments; the Hillman Foundation; the Jewish Healthcare Foundation; the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Pittsburgh Pirates; and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Those public and nonprofit dollars will help spur an additional $376.9 million in private sector investment from real estate developers Downtown.

DCED estimates that the investments announced today as part of this plan will create over 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

“Pittsburgh is a great city, and in order for our Commonwealth to thrive, we need to ensure Downtown Pittsburgh is a hub of innovation, opportunity, and culture,” said Governor Shapiro. “With the Commonwealth’s significant support, we have a plan to invest in and revitalize Downtown and help it reach its full potential as a great neighborhood where thousands of Pennsylvanians can live, work, enjoy safe public spaces, and contribute to our vibrant culture. Pittsburgh’s elected officials, corporate leaders, sports teams, nonprofits, union workers, and artists are all behind this plan — and together, we will write the next chapter of this great city’s story.”

“I grew up here in Allegheny County, and I know that a strong Downtown Pittsburgh is critical for our entire region,” said Lieutenant Governor Davis. “While some may view Pennsylvania’s downtowns, Main Streets, and central business districts as relics of the past, the Governor and I see them as engines for our economic future. What we will do here in Pittsburgh can be a blueprint for community revitalization efforts across the Commonwealth.”

“I’m thrilled to be a partner in this work and today’s announcement of nearly $600 million to be invested in Pittsburgh’s downtown to make it a more livable, vibrant, safe, and clean neighborhood where everyone can feel comfortable and welcomed,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Allegheny County is working hard to incentivize conversions from commercial to residential buildings, and through our Department of Human Services we are leading the way on providing help to our unhoused neighbors and people in need of mental health and substance use disorder treatment so everyone can feel safe and welcomed downtown.”

“Central business districts across the country are facing enormous challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. What sets our experience in Pittsburgh apart is the partnerships we’ve built to lead Downtown Pittsburgh into the future,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “When I came into office, I promised we’d get to work, not only to restore, but to reimagine a more vibrant downtown, filled with opportunity. A goal this ambitious couldn’t be met without convening every stakeholder to create a plan for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. In close partnership with the County Executive, we convened our regional leadership and presented the Commonwealth with a united vision for Downtown and the resources needed to achieve it. I’m thankful that Governor Shapiro believed in our vision and provided the critical investments that will position Downtown Pittsburgh to secure and deepen its role as the economic and cultural heart of Southwestern Pennsylvania.”

“Today’s substantial initiative and investment will transform Downtown Pittsburgh into a community full of art, business, safety, and tourism, which will spur growth for the entire region,” said Senator Jay Costa. “Downtown Pittsburgh, like many core urban neighborhoods, was hit hard by the pandemic and has struggled to regain its footing. But by banding together, we have restored our downtown before, and we are prepared to do it again, sparking a new and better era. Reinvigorating Downtown will take the cooperation and leadership of state and city government, private industry, and the foundation community. I look forward to these groups coming together and restoring Downtown to its full glory.”

“I commend Governor Shapiro for his bold leadership by investing in Downtown Pittsburgh, its residents, businesses, public spaces, and cultural assets. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, it’s important we all work together to get the safe, clean, accessible, vibrant, and forward moving Downtown we all want, and that this city and this region deserves,” said Senator Wayne Fontana. “With challenges can come opportunity, and we have a big opportunity to reimagine a sustainable 21st century Downtown Pittsburgh.”

“This investment in Pittsburgh will allow us to reimagine the downtown experience, where everyone can enjoy all the downtown will have to offer. These funds will help position the downtown community as a place that attracts more residents, businesses, and those looking for social and recreational activity for years to come,” said Representative Aerion Abney. “Thank you to Governor Shapiro and DCED for their continued collaboration in Pittsburgh’s prosperity.”

“Building and renovating residential projects, reinventing and reinvigorating major public spaces, and creating a cleaner, safe, and relevant downtown further the Allegheny Conference’s vision for the region,” said David L. Holmberg, President & CEO of Highmark Health and Chairman of the Board of the Allegheny Conference and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “With this vote of confidence and support as well as the determination of such strong public/private partnerships, I am confident we will succeed in the bold and ambitious work ahead of us to transform Pittsburgh, capitalize on emerging industries, and offer a world-class destination to live and work.”

Those significant investments will help implement a locally-developed, 10-year strategy to revitalize the Golden Triangle by focusing on three primary objectives to make Downtown Pittsburgh a more livable, more vibrant, safer, and cleaner neighborhood for Pennsylvanians to live, work, and play.

Building and Renovating Mixed-Use Residential Projects in Downtown Pittsburgh to Attract More People to Live Downtown

With a significant backing of state dollars, Downtown Pittsburgh will move forward with seven major mixed-use development and housing projects, using $501.1 million in combined capital to create or preserve nearly 1,000 residential units — nearly a third of those units being affordable for residents with low-to-moderate incomes. Those projects include:

Gulf Tower: Converting the iconic former Gulf Oil headquarters into a 225-unit apartment building with a 147-room hotel and street-level commercial space.

City Club Apartments: Building a 294-unit residential complex at the site of the former YWCA headquarters, which will include new restaurant and retail space for downtown residents and visitors.

The Porter: Converting an office complex into 165 new residential units and preserving of street-level retail space along one of the city’s main commercial corridors.

933 Penn Avenue: Converting an office complex into 70 new residential units with an accompanying street-level commercial space.

Smithfield Lofts Building: Converting unused offices into 46 new residential units, with additional improvements to the remaining office space

First and Market: Converting a former office complex to become a 93-unit affordable apartment building.

May Building: Preserving 86 existing apartment units.

“Oxford and RDC are excited to partner with state and local government, as well as other Pittsburgh area developers, to bring online top-quality residential units for folks looking to live in a reimagined and revitalized downtown neighborhood.” said Shawn Fox, President, Oxford Development Company. “With Governor Shapiro’s leadership and through the strong public-private partnerships formed over the last several months, we look forward to doing our part in repositioning the Golden Triangle for future success.”

“Pittsburgh’s building and construction trades are some of the hardest working, most skilled workers in the country. Governor Shapiro knows this, and that’s why we stand here with him and our other local and statewide leaders today to announce our strong support for this plan for Downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve always said I want our trades men and women to have plenty of work right here, where their families are, so they can contribute to our economy and community. This plan does just that — creating over 3,500 construction jobs downtown and giving our union workers the opportunity to provide for their families while rebuilding the city they know and love,” said Greg Bernarding, Business Manager, Pittsburgh Regional Building & Construction Trades Council. “We appreciate Governor Shapiro’s continued commitment to our city and region, and we stand ready and eager to build Pittsburgh’s future.”

Breathing New Life into Major Public Spaces Downtown

To complement the new mixed-use residential developments, this plan invests significant public and private funding to transform three iconic public spaces in Downtown Pittsburgh and ensure that the neighborhood is a great place to live, welcome more visitors, and encourage more business. This includes:

8th Street Block Civic Space: Led by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this $30 million project will convert underutilized parking lots and open space in the city’s Cultural District into a new outdoor destination. The 8th Street Block Civic Space will host festivals and performances on its main lawn with a bandshell, provide amenities like a family play area and restrooms for visitors and residents, and offer green space and public art for everyday recreation and exploration.

Market Square & Liberty Avenue Medians: $30 million dollars in private, public, and philanthropic investment will fund a major renovation of Market Square and the Liberty Avenue Medians, improving paving and adding benches and tables for visitors, expanding dining spaces, and building capacity to host more events and markets. The median project better connects Point State Park to Market Square, spurring private investments in the heart of Downtown.

Point State Park: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will invest $25 million into a series of short- and long-term projects that will improve pedestrian access to Point State Park, update the lighting at the park’s landmark fountain, and add recreational activities to its cityside lawn. Shorter term projects on walkways and the fountain will be complete in time for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, when Pittsburgh will host hundreds of thousands of sports fans from across the country.

“Today marks a significant moment in our city’s history. I’m thankful to Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger for their support of our plan. Built through a collaborative process with local public and private partners, we’ve illustrated a solid vision-to-action strategy to advance the revitalization of Downtown,” said URA Executive Director Susheela Nemani-Stanger. “Historically, the URA has led countless site-specific economic development and financing strategies to rebuild the city and position our residents for success. We know that with thoughtful planning, vision, and investment strategies, as well as forming a collective energy amongst our regional partners, we can create a place where future generations will want to stay. The challenge we now face is also a new opportunity to provide for a diversity of quality and affordable housing, job creation, infrastructure, and placemaking for our regional core.”

Creating a Cleaner, Safer, and a More Culturally Vibrant Downtown Neighborhood

Governor Shapiro and Pittsburgh leaders also recognize that for Downtown to be a great place to live, work, and play, it needs to be clean, safe, and vibrant. That’s why the Commonwealth, Pittsburgh’s sports teams, business leaders, and philanthropic foundations are backing a series of initiatives run by Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh, and their partnered nonprofits to support local businesses, invest in public safety and street cleaning, and grow the thriving local arts scene. This includes:

Boosting local business: Thanks to contributions from Duquesne Light, FNB, and Giant Eagle; tax credits from DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), and investments from the Hillman Foundation; the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) has committed to reopening its small business support programs, further enhancing the work PDP does for small businesses looking to relocate to or expand in the city. PDP will also expand its efforts to clean up sidewalks and alleyways to attract more visitors to spend their time and dollars into our shops and restaurants.

Investing in public safety: The Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, in addition to the charitable initiatives they already support in the city and across the region, have also stepped up as part this Downtown plan. Led by significant commitments of $1 million each by the Steelers and Pirates, Pittsburgh’s local sports teams are partnering to supplement the necessary supports for at-risk populations over the coming years. This investment will fund a number of initiatives, such as the onboarding of trained co-responders who will join law enforcement on calls related to individuals suffering from mental illness or drug addiction, the creation of a dedicated youth violence intervention team who will serve thousands of young people who live, play, and go to school in Downtown Pittsburgh, and funding for additional police officers for both daytime and evening shifts to downtown patrols.

Fostering the local arts scene: The Shapiro Administration is also awarding $400,000 to the Downtown Arts District through funding from the Pennsylvania’s Council of the Arts (PCA) — the largest Creative Communities commitment in Commonwealth history. Paired with a matching investment from local government and regional cultural organizations, the City of Pittsburgh will create an Artist-in-Residence program to host events and coordinate activities where local artists, musicians, and creatives can showcase their art.

The Shapiro Administration, through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), worked closely with local partners to identify and fund projects and initiatives that align with Downtown Pittsburgh’s revitalization plan. The Commonwealth’s $62.6 million investment includes:

$22 million for five mixed-use projects that will result in 800 total new residential units, including 135 new affordable units

for five mixed-use projects that will result in 800 total new residential units, including 135 new affordable units $25 million for improvements to Point State Park that include infrastructure upgrades and new recreational amenities for the park’s cityside lawn

for improvements to Point State Park that include infrastructure upgrades and new recreational amenities for the park’s cityside lawn $15 million from the state and over $35 million from local corporations, regional philanthropies, and the Allegheny Regional Asset District to reimagine Market Square and transform underutilized open space in the city’s Cultural District into the 8th Street Block

from the state and over $35 million from local corporations, regional philanthropies, and the Allegheny Regional Asset District to reimagine Market Square and transform underutilized open space in the city’s Cultural District into the 8th Street Block $400,000 from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to bring together the different arts and cultural organizations and structure new programming to support the city’s creative entrepreneurs through an artist-in-residence program

“Today’s announcement marks a transformative milestone in the journey to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh. The collaboration between public and private partners sets the foundation for a vibrant, thriving urban center, benefiting everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “With sustained focus on key areas, Downtown Pittsburgh will continue to be a hub of growth, innovation, and community. We are deeply grateful for Governor Shapiro’s steadfast support during this pivotal phase and for the invaluable contributions of local leaders.”

“The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is thrilled to join this collaborative funding effort, recognizing that a vibrant creative sector is catalytic to the health and vitality of our communities,” said Emmai Alaquiva, Vice Chair, PCA. “As an artist based in Pittsburgh, I’ve seen firsthand how arts and culture impacted my life and transformed neighborhoods throughout the Commonwealth. From grassroots arts initiatives to the iconic Cultural District, home to treasures like the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and the many festivals that animate our streets — Pittsburgh simply wouldn’t be the same without its rich artistic landscape.”

View a full list of the projects and initiatives included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year strategic plan to revitalize the downtown area, along with a breakdown in Commonwealth funding, and check out the digital renderings of all projects.

