Morgan Leigh Miller joins Kevin Harrington in his new book, "From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success"

Celebrated entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is pleased to unveil his latest book, From Startup To Standout, in collaboration with Morgan Leigh Miller, the inventor of the groundbreaking "Turn Buddy System." After suffering a serious back injury herself, while repositioning a bedridden patient, Miller was inspired to create an innovative solution that addressed a longstanding problem in healthcare—manual patient repositioning.Her invention, an automatic mattress overlay that safely adjusts patients at the press of a button, has revolutionized patient care by reducing the risk of bedsores and relieving healthcare workers of physical strain.This guide brings together Harrington and 15 of his followers, including Miller, to provide entrepreneurs with practical strategies for standing out in today's competitive business environment.From Startup To Standout offers readers hands-on advice and real-world examples from Harrington and leading industry experts. Designed to provide advice on attaining results, the book outlines strategies used by successful entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable growth and recognition in their fields.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM " investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Morgan Leigh Miller:Morgan Leigh Miller invented the revolutionary medical device, denominated the "Turn Buddy System" after a severe back injury she sustained while repositioning a bed-bound patient. This injury prompted Miller to solve this decades-old problem that healthcare establishments face on a daily basis; her goal being to ensure others would never be as injured as she had been. The device she brought to life is an ingenious solution, an automatic mattress overlay that carefully repositions patients at the push of a button. This eliminates the need for manual repositioning and ensures patients are being turned in a timely manner to avoid painful bed sores and ulcers. Miller's innovative device was patented in January of 2023 and has been officially registered with the FDA. Currently, Miller has two major hospitals that have agreed to use the "Turn Buddy Systems" in their establishments. Although hospitals were the starting point for Miller Co., the plan is to expand into nursing homes, private care facilities and offer shipping to customers who want to use this device at home.

