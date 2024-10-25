Empty Capsules Market to Grow at USD 4.96 Billion by 2031 |SkyQuest Technology

The demand for empty capsules market is rapidly increasing as the demand for pharmaceutical drug is substantially high and capsules are the most preferred drug delivery system.

Westford, USA, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empty Capsules Market size was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2023 to USD 4.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The demand for empty capsules market is rapidly increasing as the demand for pharmaceutical drug is substantially high and capsules are the most preferred drug delivery system. Empty capsules are shells made of chemically less reactive materials such as gelatin, pullulan, or starch which are coated with a film. These shells are used to store and package pharmaceutically actives or nutraceutical formulations to be delivered inside the blood stream. Empty shells are most preferred drug delivery mode as they have attractive design, colour, and can store actives in different physical form.

Besides pharmaceutical industry empty capsules are also used in nutraceutical, personal care and food and beverage industry for storing and delivering supplements. In most of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in developed economies in North America and Europe automated robotic technology is used for filling the drugs inside the empty capsules. The filling process is expensive as the setup is capital intensive which might be a major restrain for the empty capsule market demand growth.

Empty Capsules Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.89 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 4.96 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Functionality, Application, End-use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Empty capsules preferred over other drug delivery products and solutions Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for empty capsules from cosmetic and nutraceutical industry Key Market Drivers High prevalence of chronic diseases

Empty Capsules Market Segmental Analysis

The global empty capsules market is segmented based on product, functionality, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into gelatine capsules, and non-gelatine capsules.

Based on functionality, the market is segmented into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, and delayed-release capsules.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid, and antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough and cold drugs, and others.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical Industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and research laboratories.

Regionwise, the global empty capsules market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

High Prevalence of Chronic Disease to Increase Popularity for Empty Capsules Driving Market Growth

Patients suffering with chronic disease has been steadily increasing post pandemic. According to a study conducted by American Hospital Association in 2023, chronic disease are the major causes of death in US and across the globe. Higher number of adult populations are dealing with chronic disease and the finding from the same study suggests that close to 50% of the adult population in the US suffers from at least two chronic diseases. Chronic disease such as diabetes, obesity, cardiac issues are predominantly caused by lifestyle issues among other factors. Deteriorating lifestyles standards such as long working hours, sedentary routine, and stress are some of the major underlying factors causing chronic disease among the younger adults. Moreover, higher consumption of junk food, tobacco and alcohol is also putting fuel to the fire. Prevalence of chronic disease has resulted in a greater number of adults consuming preventive pills o control diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure limits. This is fuelling the demand for empty capsules market and this trend is expected to witness further growing during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Empty Capsules Over Other Drug Transfer Solutions in Nutraceutical Industry to Propel Market Growth

The consumer preference is significantly high for empty capture as the most popular drug delivery mechanism. Gelatin coating used in most of the empty capsules are neutral in taste and has comparative higher shelf live as they are chemically inert. Empty capsules can also store drugs in solid, liquid and semi solid forms as a result a wide variety of medicines can be delivered in empty capsules. This is the same reason demand for empty capsule is significantly high for nutraceutical industry. Empty capsules can be chemically modified to withstand wide range of temperature and pressure as a result can store wide range of nutraceutical formulations. These factors are boosting the expansion of the Empty Capsules market.

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Connection for Seamless Connectivity to Boost Empty Capsules Market in North America

North America is dominating the global empty Capsules market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies. North America is the largest manufacturer and consumer of pharmaceutical drugs. US alone accounted for more than 40% of the global pharmaceutical production in 2022. In addition, US accounted for the highest per capita spending on prescription drugs in 2022. This proves that North America is the largest market for drugs and there are large number of pharmaceutical companies operating in the region. Beside the presence of big pharma higher prevalence of chronic disease is also significantly high in the region. In US, more than 40% adult population was reported to be obese. As a result, the demand for empty capsule is largest in North America and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period till 2031.

Empty Capsules Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing geriatric population

Growing prevalence of chronic disease

Rising demand from nutraceutical industry

Restraints

Strengthening regulations and quality standards

High cost of automated capsule filling machinery

Dietary complications impact of gelatin

Key Players Operating in the Empty Capsules Market

Capsugel

ACG Worldwide

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Qualicaps, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Farmacapsulas S.A.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Roxlor LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

Natural Capsules Ltd.

JC Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co., Ltd.

Healthcaps India Limited

CapsCanada Corporation

Lefancaps® Capsule

Healsee Capsule Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in Empty Capsules Market Report

What are the major driving factors of Empty Capsules market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the Empty Capsules market report?

Who are the key players in Empty Capsules market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases), restraints (Rising regulations and safety standards, higher cost of automated capsule filling), opportunities (Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing to developing economies with lower production cost and emerging new business models) influencing the growth of Empty Capsules market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the Empty Capsules market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the Empty Capsules market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

