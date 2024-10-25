Base Carbon Announces Receipt of Article 6 Authorized Labeled Carbon Credits

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received a second transfer of 1,014,635 carbon credits from its Rwanda project, each designated with Verra’s Article 6 Authorized label.

Highlights

Received second transfer of 1,014,635 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits from the Rwanda project.

The Company now holds a current inventory of 1,712,193 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits generated from the Rwanda project.

Pursuant to the terms of the project agreement with the DelAgua Group, the project developer, and the letter of authorization issued by the Government of Rwanda (“LOA”) with respect to the project, the Company has received a transfer of 1,014,635 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits. This volume is net of 23,060 carbon credits which have been retired to contribute towards global emission reductions and 115,300 carbon credits to be made available to the Government of Rwanda pursuant to the terms of the LOA. The Company now holds a total inventory of 1,712,193 carbon credits generated from the Rwanda project, all designated with Verra’s Article 6 Authorized label.

