LIS Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg Presented at the University of Tennessee Nuclear Engineering Colloquium on October 23, 2024

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. presented at the University of Tennessee’s Nuclear Engineering Colloquium, hosted by the Nuclear Engineering Department.

“We were delighted to welcome our neighbor Mr. Liebenberg to the Nuclear Engineering Department and the University of Tennessee,” said Ashley Nelkin, Academic Specialist & Events of the University of Tennessee Department of Nuclear Engineering. “This Colloquium provides our students and faculty with a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in laser isotope separation and gain first-hand insights into this innovative technology.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg will present at the University of Tennessee's Nuclear Energy Colloquium on October 23, 2024.

The Colloquium included a 45-minute presentation by Mr. Liebenberg, focusing on a comparison of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation enrichment technologies, with a particular emphasis on the similarities and differences among various laser enrichment methods. The discussion also covered the fundamentals and requirements of laser enrichment, highlighting 16μm and 5μm MLIS systems. Additionally, key features and benefits of the CRISLA process will be showcased. A 15-minute Q&A session will follow the presentation.

"The University of Tennessee’s Nuclear Engineering Department fosters some of the brightest talent in the country," said Christo Liebenberg, CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. "It was an honor to lead this seminar and help inspire the next generation of nuclear engineers to push the boundaries of innovation. This event also provides a valuable opportunity to teach about the capabilities of our laser isotope separation technology and better understand its potential. This was an engaging and rewarding seminar."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

