Dave to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com .

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

