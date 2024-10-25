Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Meridianbet Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Bet Recommender

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and content, today announced the launch of the AI-powered Bet Recommender by its sports betting division Meridianbet.

The AI Bet Recommender is designed to offer real-time, personalized betting suggestions, tailored to individual player preferences and habits. By processing thousands of data points from sports events and odds parameters, the AI platform ensures that each bet is informed, timely, and highly relevant to the user.

Key features include:

Tailored Suggestions: Customized bet recommendations aligned with individual user behaviors.

This cutting-edge product sets a new standard in personalized sports betting, leveraging the latest AI-driven technology to enhance user experience and optimize betting decisions.

Atlas: The Technology behind the Innovation

The AI Bet Recommender is built on Atlas, Meridianbet’s fifth generation sports betting and online casino platform. Key features of Atlas include:

Top-Tier Performance: Supporting over 110,000 events per month, with seamless adaptability between on-premise and cloud-based installations.

Meridianbet’s Legacy of Gaming Innovation

With over two decades of experience in the gaming industry, Meridianbet is a pioneer in both sports betting and iGaming, continually pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. The company operates across 20+ markets, offering a wide portfolio of products and services across B2B, B2C, retail, and online verticals, including lotteries, raffles, and gaming.

Key highlights of Meridianbet include:

Diversified Portfolio: A robust business model across retail and online gaming.

As a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), Meridianbet demonstrates the company’s focus on technological innovation and operational excellence within the sports betting and iGaming sectors. With a strong history of performance, a diversified product portfolio, and proprietary technology, Meridianbet is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities across both established and emerging markets.

The introduction of the AI Bet Recommender further reflects Golden Matrix Group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its offerings, while adhering to industry standards and regulations. Both companies remain focused on delivering long-term value through continued innovation and responsible gaming practices, contributing to the evolution of the gaming industry.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

Forward-Looking Statements

