Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,350 in the last 365 days.

Saia Reports Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2024 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.46 compared to $3.67 in the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $842.1 million, an 8.6% increase
  • Operating income was $125.2 million, a 2.5% decrease
  • Operating ratio of 85.1% compared to 83.4%
  • LTL shipments per workday increased 8.5%
  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 7.7%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1.7%
  • LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 0.9%

Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “We are pleased with the continued progress of our footprint expansion, as we opened 11 new terminals and relocated one terminal during the third quarter. The majority of the terminals opened in the quarter were in the Great Plains states, and these locations enable us to provide direct service in and out of a geography that has historically been serviced through partner carriers. With these recent terminal openings, we are now able to provide direct service to all of the contiguous 48 states, which significantly enhances our value proposition to our customers. We remain committed to our continued investment in the customer experience. We are encouraged by early customer acceptance, and we are excited to expand our addressable market for new and existing customers.”

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “The freight backdrop in the third quarter remained muted, and while weight per shipment was essentially flat compared to the second quarter, we continue to experience mix headwinds compared to prior year. We are pleased with the enhanced service for both new and existing customers, and with each new terminal opening, we are able to provide new solutions to customers. While there continues to be some uncertainty in the forward outlook, we remain committed to our long-term growth strategy. We are excited about the opening of our new Akron, Ohio terminal earlier this week, and we plan to open up to 3 additional new terminals in the fourth quarter, which would result in 21 new openings for the year. This investment in the business enables us to provide comprehensive national coverage for our customers, positioning us for long-term success.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter of 2024 with $14.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $191.0 million, which compares to $249.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $18.9 million at September 30, 2023.

Net capital expenditures were $873.2 million during the first nine months of 2024, compared to $338.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2023. Capital expenditures through the third quarter include $235.7 million to secure properties as part of the Yellow Corporation auction process. In 2024, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $1 billion, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 referencing conference ID #7664986. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 24, 2024 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 referencing conference ID #7664986.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 211 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in operating expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (12) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (13) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (14) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (15) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (16) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (17) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (18) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (19) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (20) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (21) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (22) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (23) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (24) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (25) dependence on key employees; (26) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (27) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (28) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (29) failure to make future acquisitions or to achieve acquisition synergies; (30) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (31) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (32) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (33) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (34) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (35) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (36) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (37) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (38) increasing investor and customer sensitivity to social and sustainability issues, including climate change; (39) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (40) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (41) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (42) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:
Saia, Inc.
Matthew Batteh
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Investors@saia.com 

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets        
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $14,405     $296,215  
Accounts receivable, net     372,396       311,742  
Prepaid expenses and other     50,546       40,737  
Total current assets     437,347       648,694  
         
Property and Equipment:        
Cost     3,704,281       2,881,800  
Less: accumulated depreciation     1,222,373       1,118,492  
Net property and equipment     2,481,908       1,763,308  
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets     121,336       118,734  
Other Assets     41,533       52,829  
Total assets   $3,082,124     $2,583,565  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $161,241     $141,877  
Wages, vacation and employees' benefits     70,613       75,514  
Other current liabilities     82,379       68,735  
Current portion of long-term debt     6,761       10,173  
Current portion of operating lease liability     25,679       25,757  
Total current liabilities     346,673       322,056  
         
Other Liabilities:        
Long-term debt, less current portion     184,202       6,315  
Operating lease liability, less current portion     92,325       96,462  
Deferred income taxes     161,867       155,841  
Claims, insurance and other     65,572       61,397  
Total other liabilities     503,966       320,015  
         
Stockholders' Equity:        
Common stock     27       27  
Additional paid-in capital     291,319       285,092  
Deferred compensation trust     (7,877)       (5,679)  
Retained earnings     1,948,016       1,662,054  
Total stockholders' equity     2,231,485       1,941,494  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $3,082,124     $2,583,565  
         


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
    Third Quarter   Nine Months
     2024     2023     2024     2023 
Operating Revenue   $842,103     $775,144     $2,420,122     $2,130,301  
                 
Operating Expenses:                
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits     398,134       344,605       1,112,087       955,449  
Purchased transportation     65,584       76,746       179,138       173,244  
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies     158,733       144,282       475,935       419,397  
Operating taxes and licenses     19,942       17,018       59,401       51,540  
Claims and insurance     19,274       18,024       55,565       49,039  
Depreciation and amortization     54,656       45,618       156,041       133,156  
Other operating, net     609       416       1,279       643  
Total operating expenses     716,932       646,709       2,039,446       1,782,468  
Operating Income     125,171       128,435       380,676       347,833  
                 
Nonoperating (Income) Expenses:                
Interest expense     2,997       454       5,951       1,600  
Interest income     (45)       (2,423)       (910)       (3,050)  
Other, net     (460)       157       (1,574)       (1,336)  
Nonoperating (income) expenses, net     2,492       (1,812)       3,467       (2,786)  
                 
Income Before Income Taxes     122,679       130,247       377,209       350,619  
Income Tax Provision     29,931       32,034       91,247       84,990  
Net Income   $92,748     $98,213     $285,962     $265,629  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic     26,695       26,644       26,686       26,626  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     26,789       26,779       26,785       26,755  
                 
Basic earnings per share   $3.47     $3.69     $10.72     $9.98  
Diluted earnings per share   $3.46     $3.67     $10.68     $9.93  
                 


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    Nine Months
     2024     2023 
Operating Activities:        
Net cash provided by operating activities   $418,963     $416,268  
Net cash provided by operating activities     418,963       416,268  
Investing Activities:        
Acquisition of property and equipment     (875,302)       (340,528)  
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     2,079       2,141  
Other     4,999       1,379  
Net cash used in investing activities     (868,224)       (337,008)  
Financing Activities:        
Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net     83,000        
Borrowing of private shelf agreement     100,000        
Proceeds from stock option exercises     2,033       4,791  
Shares withheld for taxes     (8,820)       (9,126)  
Other financing activity     (8,762)       (13,053)  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     167,451       (17,388)  
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents     (281,810)       61,872  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period     296,215       187,390  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period   $14,405     $249,262  
         


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
                           
                Third Quarter      
    Third Quarter   %   Amount/Workday   %  
     2024    2023   Change   2024   2023   Change  
Workdays             64   63      
Operating ratio   85.1%       83.4%                    
LTL tonnage (1)   1,605       1,467     9.4     25.08   23.29   7.7  
LTL shipments (1)   2,379       2,158     10.2     37.17   34.25   8.5  
LTL revenue/cwt. $25.64     $25.87     (0.9)                
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge $21.75     $21.39     1.7                
LTL revenue/shipment $345.93     $351.64     (1.6)                
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge $293.39     $290.79     0.9                
LTL pounds/shipment   1,349       1,360     (0.8)                
LTL length of haul (2)   890       896     (0.7)                
                           
(1 ) In thousands.                        
                           
(2 ) In miles.                        
                           
   Note:   LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saia Reports Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more