Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.6 Million, or $0.25 per Diluted Share for Third Quarter 2024; Tangible Book Value Per Share Up 6.6% During Quarter; Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, and $3.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023. All results are unaudited.

Pacific Financials’ third quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income as the rise in loan and investment yields outpaced the rise in deposit and borrowing costs; (2) a negative provision for credit losses due to lower provision for unfunded loans; (3) lower non-interest income due to smaller gains on the sale of loans and investment securities; (4) slightly lower non-interest expenses; (5) a small decrease in total gross loans of 0.6% offset by an increase in the purchase of investment securities with the balance of investment securities increasing $18.1 million, or 6.5% during the third quarter; (6) an increase in total deposits of 2.6% to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2024, and (7) a $6.2 million increase in shareholder equity, or 5.4%. Tangible book value per share increased 6.6% during the quarter to $10.47.

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on October 23, 2024. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2024. Additionally, the Board of Directors has authorized an additional $2.6 million toward future repurchases, or approximately 2.0% of total shares outstanding. The current stock repurchase program expires in November 2024.

“Our core operations continue to remain strong,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focused efforts on deposit retention, combined with the efforts of our new commercial loan and deposit teams, resulted in increased business relationships during the third quarter. Additionally, we added to our investment securities portfolio to increase yields. During the fourth quarter, we will be closing our mortgage banking division which we anticipate will improve the efficiency of our operation and improve earnings. However, the fourth quarter will reflect some one-time charges related to severance, contract and lease terminations.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.90%, compared to 0.76% for the second quarter 2024, and 1.21% for the third quarter 2023.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 8.77%, compared to 7.47% from the preceding quarter, and 13.16% from the third quarter a year earlier.
  • Net interest income was $11.2 million, compared to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 4.19%, compared to 4.15% from the preceding quarter, and 4.37% for the third quarter a year ago. The increase in the net interest margin in the most recent quarter was due to increased yields on interest-earning assets outpacing the increased cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $66,000 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a provision of $304,000 for the preceding quarter and $244,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The benefit largely reflected lower provisions for unfunded loans relative to prior periods.
  • Gross loans balances held in portfolio decreased by $4.4 million, or less than 1% to $699.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $704.0 million at June 30, 2024, and increased by $27.6 million, or 4%, from $672.0 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $25.8 million to $1.01 billion, compared to $985.6 million at June 30, 2024, and decreased from $1.05 billion at September 30, 2023. Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits, with non-interest bearing deposits representing 38% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.
  • Coverage of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 229% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 25% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, and 24% at June 30, 2024.
  • Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.10%, compared to 0.12% three months earlier, and 0.10% at September 30, 2023. Accruing loans past due 30 or more days represent only 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.6% during the quarter to $10.47 per share at September 30, 2024 from $9.82 per share at June 30, 2024. The increase was largely the result of a decline in interest rates and its impact on the fair market value of securities.
  • Pacific Financial and Bank of the Pacific continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements. At September 30, 2024 Pacific Financial’s estimated leverage ratio was 11.6% and its estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 17.9%.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 3% to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.12 billion at June 30, and decreased 2% from $1.18 billion at September 30, 2023.

Liquidity metrics continued to remain strong with total liquidity, both on and off balance sheet sources, at $576.8 million as of September 30, 2024. The Bank has established collateralized credit lines with borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as well as $60.0 million in unsecured borrowing lines from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end.

The following table summarizes the Bank’s available liquidity:

LIQUIDITY (unaudited) Period Ended
   Change from   % of Deposits
($ in 000s)    
                                   
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024   2024   2023     $ %   $ %   2024 2024 2023
Short-term Funding                                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,430 $ 63,183 $ 147,970   $ 22,247 35 % $ (62,540 ) -42 %   8 % 6 % 14 %
Unencumbered AFS Securities   154,565   139,581   123,842     14,984 11 %   30,723   25 %   15 % 14 % 12 %
Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB)   336,771   332,674   318,557     4,097 1 %   18,214   6 %   33 % 34 % 30 %
Short-term Funding $ 576,766 $ 535,438 $ 590,369   $ 41,328 8 % $ (13,603 ) -2 %   56 % 54 % 56 %


Investment securities: The investment securities portfolio increased 6% to $296.8 million, compared to $278.7 million at June 30, 2024 and increased 3% compared to the like period a year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the purchase of collateralized mortgage obligations and mortgage backed securities. U.S. Treasury bonds, and securities issued by the U.S. Government sponsored agencies accounted for 85% of the investment portfolio as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023. Within that total, collateralized mortgage obligations accounted for 48% of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2024, compared to 45% the previous quarter.

The average adjusted duration to reset of the investment securities portfolio was 4.2 years at September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on the investments classified as available for sale declined $7.2 million to $14.8 million ($11.5 million after-tax) at September 30, 2024, or 5% of AFS portfolio.

Gross loans balances excluding loans held for sale decreased $4.4 million, or 1%, to $699.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $704.0 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter, loan pipelines and originations slowed from prior levels as borrowers continued to adjust to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty. Due primarily to loan amortization the loan portfolio reflected slight declines in most categories except multi-family lending which increased $2.8 million. Year-over-year loan growth was 4%, or $27.6 million, with the largest increases in residential 1-4 family and multi-family loans which increased $14.8 million and $11.7 million, respectively. Loans classified as commercial real estate for regulatory concentration purposes totaled $261.3 million at September 30, 2024, or 185% of total risk based capital.

The Company continues to manage concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is collateralized with assets predominantly within the Company’s Western Washington and Oregon markets.

Credit quality: Non-performing assets were minimal and remained at $1.1 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million, or 0.10% at September 30, 2023. The Company has zero other real estate owned as of September 30, 2024 and accruing loans past due more than 30 days represent only 0.04% of total loans.

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans was $8.9 million, or 1.27% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, compared to $8.9 million or 1.26% of loans at June 30, 2024 and $8.3 million or 1.24% at September 30, 2023.

A negative provision for credit losses of $66,000 was recorded in the current quarter, reflecting less allowance requirements for unfunded loans. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $304,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and $244,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs for the current quarter remained minimal and reflected a net recovery of $11,000, compared to a net charge-off of $56,000 for the preceding quarter and $125,000 for the third quarter one year ago.

Total deposits increased to $1.01 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $985.6 million at June 30, 2024 and decreased from $1.05 billion at September 30, 2023. The bank has focused efforts to retain customer relationships resulting in a $22.1 million increase in business deposits.

Non-interest-bearing account balances, composed of commercial banking relationships, are the largest component of the deposit portfolio at 38% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Money market deposits currently represent the second largest component of the deposit base and increased $11.5 million from the linked quarter and $12.8 million from the same quarter a year ago and represent 19%, 18%, and 17%, of total deposits, at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Interest-bearing demand deposits are the third largest component of the deposit base representing 18% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Pacific Financial continues to benefit from a strong core deposit base, with core deposits representing 87% of total deposits at quarter end.

Shareholder’s equity increased $6.2 million, or 5% to $121.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $114.9 million at June 30, 2024, and increased $14.5 million, or 14% compared to $106.6 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was due to quarterly net income, a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities and dividends paid to shareholders. Net unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale securities were $11.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $17.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $23.1 million at September 30, 2023. This decrease in net unrealized losses reflects lower longer-term market interest rates at the end of the quarter.

Book value per common share was $11.78 at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.12 at June 20, 2024, and $10.22 at September 30, 2023. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.4% at September 30, 2024 and 9.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.0% at September 30, 2023. Regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the Company’s leverage ratio at 11.6% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.9% as of September 30, 2024. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of regulatory reports.

The current stock repurchase program expires in November 2024. The Board of Directors has authorized an additional $2.6 million toward future repurchases, or approximately 2.0% of total shares outstanding.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased $438,000 to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter a year ago. The change in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter reflects higher yields on a larger investment portfolio and an increase in loan yields due primarily to repricing of loans. Increasing deposit costs offset some of the benefit from higher yielding investments and loans. For the current quarter compared to the like period a year ago, funding costs have outpaced the rising yields on investments and loans.

The Bank’s net interest margin continued to remain strong at 4.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 4.15% the preceding quarter. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 4.37% reflecting lower funding costs relative to more recent periods.

Yields on total interest earning assets increased 14 basis points to 5.29% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.15% for the prior quarter and 5.06% in the like quarter a year ago. Average loan yields increased to 5.99% during the current quarter, compared to 5.80% for the preceding quarter and 5.71% for the third quarter 2023.

The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 1.15% for the current quarter, compared to 1.05% for the preceding quarter, and 0.72% for the third quarter 2023. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to retention efforts and competitive pricing of deposit products. The percentage of non-interest bearing deposits remained high at 38% for the current quarter.

Noninterest income decreased to $1.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.0 million for the linked quarter and increased from $1.6 million a year earlier. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreased mortgage banking loan production and no gains on the sale of investment securities.

The company plans to close its mortgage banking division by the end of 2024 which is expected to reduce non-interest income offset by a reduction of personnel and overhead expenses associated with the operation. The elimination of the mortgage banking division is expected to improve the efficiency of the company after severance and contract termination expenses are realized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fee and service charge income remained consistent in the third quarter of 2024 at $1.2 million compared to the previous quarter and the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter and increased from $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Within the total of noninterest expenses for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, the largest category of salaries and employee benefits remained at $6.3 million. Similarly, data processing and occupancy expenses remained consistent to the prior quarter.

The company’s efficiency ratio decreased to 75.48% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 77.34% in the preceding quarter and increased from 65.78% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in the efficiency ratio relative to the previous year primarily relates to the decreased net interest margin and higher overhead expenses related to the hiring, building and marketing of new commercial loan and deposit teams.

Income tax expense: Federal and Oregon state income tax expenses totaled $633,000 for the current quarter, and $454,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 19.6% and 17.6%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and credits on tax-exempt loans and investments, affordable housing tax credit financing, and investments in bank owned life insurance.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
 Quarter Ended
   Change From   Nine Months Ended   Change
     
(In 000s, except per share data)                                          
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30,   Sep 30,        
    2024     2024     2023       $ %   $ %   2024    2023      $ %
Earnings Ratios & Data                                          
Net Income $ 2,594   $ 2,126   $ 3,645     $ 468   22 % $ (1,051 ) -29 % $ 7,370   $ 11,663     $ (4,293 ) -37 %
Return on average assets   0.90 %   0.76 %   1.21 %     0.14 %     -0.31 %     0.87 %   1.28 %     -0.41 %  
Return on average equity   8.77 %   7.47 %   13.16 %     1.30 %     -4.39 %     8.52 %   14.34 %     -5.82 %  
Efficiency ratio (1)   75.48 %   77.34 %   65.78 %     -1.86 %     9.70 %     75.67 %   64.64 %     11.03 %  
Net-interest margin %(2)   4.19 %   4.15 %   4.37 %     0.04 %     -0.18 %     4.24 %   4.40 %     -0.16 %  
                                           
Share Ratios & Data                                          
Basic earnings per share $ 0.25   $ 0.21   $ 0.35     $ 0.04   19 % $ (0.10 ) -29 % $ 0.71   $ 1.12     $ (0.41 )  
Diluted earning per share $ 0.25   $ 0.21   $ 0.35     $ 0.04   19 % $ (0.10 ) -29 % $ 0.71   $ 1.12     $ (0.41 )  
Book value per share(3) $ 11.78   $ 11.12   $ 10.22     $ 0.66   6 % $ 1.56   15 %                
Tangible book value per share(4) $ 10.47   $ 9.82   $ 8.93     $ 0.65   7 % $ 1.54   17 %                
Common shares outstanding   10,283     10,336     10,427       (53 ) -1 %   (144 ) -1 %                
PFLC stock price $ 11.65   $ 9.76   $ 10.00     $ 1.89   19 % $ 1.65   17 %                
Dividends paid per share $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.13     $ -   0 % $ 0.01   8 % $ 0.42   $ 0.39     $ 0.03   8 %
                                           
Balance Sheet Data                                          
Assets $ 1,158,410   $ 1,124,295   $ 1,181,975     $ 34,115   3 % $ (23,565 ) -2 %                
Portfolio Loans $ 699,603   $ 703,977   $ 671,969     $ (4,374 ) -1 % $ 27,634   4 %                
Deposits $ 1,011,473   $ 985,627   $ 1,051,256     $ 25,846   3 % $ (39,783 ) -4 %                
Investments $ 296,792   $ 278,728   $ 289,152     $ 18,064   6 % $ 7,640   3 %                
Shareholders equity $ 121,087   $ 114,923   $ 106,601     $ 6,164   5 % $ 14,486   14 %                
                                           
Liquidity Ratios                                          
Short-term funding to uninsured                                          
and uncollateralized deposits   229 %   229 %   254 %     0 %     -25 %                  
Uninsured and uncollateralized                                          
deposits to total deposits   25 %   24 %   22 %     1 %     3 %                  
Portfolio loans to deposits ratio   69 %   71 %   63 %     -2 %     6 %                  
                                           
Asset Quality Ratios                                          
Non-performing assets to assets   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.10 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %                  
Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.18 %     -0.03 %     -0.02 %                  
Loan losses to avg portfolio loans   -0.01 %   0.03 %   0.07 %     -0.04 %     -0.08 %     0.01 %   0.04 %     -0.03 %  
ACL to portfolio loans   1.27 %   1.26 %   1.24 %     0.01 %     0.03 %                  
                                           
Capital Ratios (PFC)                                          
Total risk-based capital ratio   17.9 %   17.6 %   17.6 %     0.3 %     0.3 %                  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   16.7 %   16.4 %   16.5 %     0.3 %     0.2 %                  
Common equity tier 1 ratio   15.0 %   14.8 %   14.8 %     0.2 %     0.2 %                  
Leverage ratio   11.6 %   11.7 %   10.7 %     -0.1 %     0.9 %                  
Tangible common equity ratio   9.4 %   9.1 %   8.0 %     0.3 %     1.4 %                  
                                           
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
(3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
(4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period
ending number of common stock shares outstanding.


INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited)
 Quarter Ended
   Change From   Nine Months Ended   Change
     
($ in 000s)                                          
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30,   Sep 30,        
    2024     2024     2023       $ %   $ %   2024    2023      $ %
Interest Income                                          
Loan interest & fee income $ 10,520   $ 10,109   $ 9,549     $ 411   4 % $ 971   10 % $ 30,853   $ 27,166     $ 3,687   14 %
Interest bearing cash income   1,108     847     2,322       261   31 %   (1,214 ) -52 %   2,890     7,669       (4,779 ) -62 %
Investment income   2,503     2,410     2,371       93   4 %   132   6 %   7,388     6,832       556   8 %
Interest Income   14,131     13,366     14,242       765   6 %   (111 ) -1 %   41,131     41,667       (536 ) -1 %
                                           
Interest Expense                                          
Deposits interest expense   2,684     2,358     1,716       326   14 %   968   56 %   7,033     3,437       3,596   105 %
Other borrowings interest expense   243     242     246       1   0 %   (3 ) -1 %   727     682       45   7 %
Interest Expense   2,927     2,600     1,962       327   13 %   965   49 %   7,760     4,119       3,641   88 %
Net Interest Income   11,204     10,766     12,280       438   4 %   (1,076 ) -9 %   33,371     37,548       (4,177 ) -11 %
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   (66 )   304     244       (370 ) -122 %   (310 ) -127 %   271     409       (138 ) -34 %
Net Interest Income after provision   11,270     10,462     12,036       808   8 %   (766 ) -6 %   33,100     37,139       (4,039 ) -11 %
                                           
Non-Interest Income                                          
Fees and service charges   1,225     1,198     1,248       27   2 %   (23 ) -2 %   3,523     3,695       (172 ) -5 %
Gain on sale of investments, net   -     121     -       (121 ) -100 %   -   -100 %   121     (154 )     275   -179 %
Gain on sale of loans, net   267     445     170       (178 ) -40 %   97   57 %   865     540       325   60 %
Income on bank-owned insurance   188     182     174       6   3 %   14   8 %   550     509       41   8 %
Other non-interest income   7     17     18       (10 ) -59 %   (11 ) -61 %   34     53       (19 ) -36 %
Non-Interest Income   1,687     1,963     1,610       (276 ) -14 %   77   5 %   5,093     4,643       450   10 %
                                           
Non-Interest Expense                                          
Salaries and employee benefits   6,341     6,321     5,560       20   0 %   781   14 %   18,656     17,006       1,650   10 %
Occupancy   601     564     501       37   7 %   100   20 %   1,806     1,536       270   18 %
Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment   286     267     252       19   7 %   34   13 %   837     808       29   4 %
Marketing & donations   201     176     160       25   14 %   41   26 %   531     380       151   40 %
Professional services   233     327     301       (94 ) -29 %   (68 ) -23 %   897     941       (44 ) -5 %
Data Processing & IT   1,185     1,165     1,161       20   2 %   24   2 %   3,541     3,490       51   1 %
Other   883     1,025     1,207       (142 ) -14 %   (324 ) -27 %   2,839     3,174       (335 ) -11 %
Non-Interest Expense   9,730     9,845     9,142       (115 ) -1 %   588   6 %   29,107     27,335       1,772   6 %
Income before income taxes   3,227     2,580     4,504       647   25 %   (1,277 ) -28 %   9,086     14,447       (5,361 ) -37 %
Provision for income taxes   633     454     859       179   39 %   (226 ) -26 %   1,716     2,784       (1,068 ) -38 %
Net Income $ 2,594   $ 2,126   $ 3,645     $ 468   22 %   (1,051 ) -29 % $ 7,370   $ 11,663     $ (4,293 ) -37 %
                                           
Effective tax rate   19.6 %   17.6 %   19.1 %     2.0 %     0.5 %     18.9 %   19.3 %     -0.4 %  


BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) Period Ended
   Change from   % of Total
($ in 000s)    
                                   
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024     2024     2023       $ %   $ %   2024  2024  2023 
Assets                                  
Cash on hand and in banks $ 20,621   $ 17,362   $ 12,052     $ 3,259   19 % $ 8,569   71 %   2 % 2 % 2 %
Interest bearing deposits   80,522     58,586     146,886       21,936   37 %   (66,364 ) -45 %   7 % 5 % 12 %
Investment securities   296,792     278,728     289,152       18,064   6 %   7,640   3 %   26 % 25 % 24 %
Loans held-for-sale   140     4,051     637       (3,911 ) -97 %   (497 ) -78 %   0 % 0 % 0 %
Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees   698,974     703,322     671,134       (4,348 ) -1 %   27,840   4 %   60 % 63 % 57 %
Allowance for credit losses   (8,897 )   (8,859 )   (8,347 )     (38 ) 0 %   (550 ) 7 %   -1 % -1 % -1 %
Net loans   690,077     694,463     662,787       (4,386 ) -1 %   27,290   4 %   60 % 62 % 56 %
Premises & equipment   17,124     15,571     13,756       1,553   10 %   3,368   24 %   2 % 2 % 2 %
Goodwill & Other Intangibles   13,435     13,435     13,435       -   0 %   -   0 %   1 % 1 % 1 %
Bank-owned life Insurance   28,084     27,860     27,321       224   1 %   763   3 %   2 % 2 % 2 %
Other assets   11,615     14,239     15,949       (2,624 ) -18 %   (4,334 ) -27 %   1 % 1 % 1 %
Total Assets $ 1,158,410   $ 1,124,295   $ 1,181,975     $ 34,115   3 % $ (23,565 ) -2 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
                                   
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity                                  
Deposits $ 1,011,473   $ 985,627   $ 1,051,256     $ 25,846   3 % $ (39,783 ) -4 %   87 % 88 % 89 %
Borrowings   13,403   $ 13,403   $ 13,403       -   0 %   -   0 %   1 % 1 % 1 %
Other liabilities   12,447   $ 10,342   $ 10,715       2,105   20 %   1,732   16 %   1 % 1 % 1 %
Shareholders' equity   121,087   $ 114,923   $ 106,601       6,164   5 %   14,486   14 %   11 % 10 % 9 %
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,158,410   $ 1,124,295   $ 1,181,975     $ 34,115   3 % $ (23,565 ) -2 %   100 % 100 % 100 %


INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
 Period Ended
   Change from   % of Total
   
($ in 000s)                                  
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024     2024     2023       $ %   $ %   2024  2024  2023 
Investment Securities                                  
Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 141,842   $ 125,937   $ 126,376     $ 15,905   13 % $ 15,466   12 %   48 % 45 % 45 %
Mortgage backed securities   41,264     37,159     38,322       4,105   11 %   2,942   8 %   14 % 13 % 13 %
U.S. Government and agency securities   68,961     72,504     82,292       (3,543 ) -5 %   (13,331 ) -16 %   23 % 27 % 27 %
Municipal securities   44,725     43,128     42,162       1,597   4 %   2,563   6 %   15 % 15 % 15 %
Investment Securities $ 296,792   $ 278,728   $ 289,152     $ 18,064   6 % $ 7,640   3 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
                                   
Held to maturity securities $ 42,301   $ 43,244   $ 56,469     $ (943 ) -2 % $ (14,168 ) -25 %   14 % 16 % 20 %
Available for sale securities $ 254,491   $ 235,484   $ 232,683     $ 19,007   8 % $ 21,808   9 %   86 % 84 % 80 %
                                   
Government & Agency securities $ 252,039   $ 235,570   $ 246,956     $ 16,469   7 % $ 5,083   2 %   85 % 85 % 85 %
AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 44,084   $ 42,471   $ 41,025     $ 1,613   4 % $ 3,059   7 %   15 % 15 % 14 %
Non-rated securities $ 669   $ 687   $ 1,171     $ (18 ) -3 % $ (502 ) -43 %   0 % 0 % 0 %
                                   
AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (14,804 ) $ (21,978 ) $ (29,783 )   $ 7,174   -33 % $ 14,979   -50 %   -5 % -8 % -10 %


PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
 Period Ended
   Change from   % of Total
   
($ in 000s)                                  
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024     2024     2023       $ %   $ %   2024  2024  2023 
Portfolio Loans                                  
Commercial & agriculture $ 73,002   $ 74,952   $ 73,232     $ (1,950 ) -3 % $ (230 ) 0 %   10 % 11 % 11 %
Real estate:                                  
Construction and development   46,569     47,856     42,584       (1,287 ) -3 %   3,985   9 %   7 % 7 % 6 %
Residential 1-4 family   105,298     105,807     90,449       (509 ) 0 %   14,849   16 %   15 % 14 % 14 %
Multi-family   60,773     58,003     49,092       2,770   5 %   11,681   24 %   9 % 8 % 7 %
CRE -- owner occupied   167,086     169,491     164,057       (2,405 ) -1 %   3,029   2 %   24 % 24 % 25 %
CRE -- non owner occupied   157,347     157,591     154,993       (244 ) 0 %   2,354   2 %   22 % 22 % 23 %
Farmland   26,553     27,195     27,641       (642 ) -2 %   (1,088 ) -4 %   4 % 4 % 4 %
Consumer   62,975     63,082     69,921       (107 ) 0 %   (6,946 ) -10 %   9 % 10 % 10 %
Portfolio Loans   699,603     703,977     671,969       (4,374 ) -1 %   27,634   4 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
Less: ACL   (8,897 )   (8,859 )   (8,347 )                      
Less: deferred fees   (629 )   (655 )   (835 )                      
Net loans $ 690,077   $ 694,463   $ 662,787                        
                                   
Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 261,292   $ 260,068   $ 244,277     $ 1,224   0 % $ 17,015   7 %   37 % 37 % 36 %
Total Risk Based Capital(1) $ 140,971   $ 140,176   $ 137,473     $ 795   1 % $ 3,498   3 %        
CRE to Risk Based Capital(1)   185 %   186 %   178 %       -1 %     7 %        


CRE--MULTI-FAMILY & NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited)
 Period Ended
   Change from   % of Total
   
($ in 000s)                                  
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024   2024   2023     $ %   $ %   2024  2024  2023 
Collateral Composition(2)                                  
Multifamily $ 63,099 $ 63,243 $ 54,677   $ (144 ) 0 % $ 8,422   15 %   27 % 27 % 26 %
Retail   37,685   36,074   28,657     1,611   4 %   9,028   32 %   16 % 16 % 13 %
Hospitality   30,844   30,248   32,190     596   2 %   (1,346 ) -4 %   13 % 13 % 15 %
Mini Storage   25,758   23,619   20,977     2,139   9 %   4,781   23 %   11 % 11 % 10 %
Office   22,921   23,266   27,075     (345 ) -1 %   (4,154 ) -15 %   10 % 10 % 13 %
Mixed Use   22,708   23,520   22,457     (812 ) -3 %   251   1 %   10 % 10 % 11 %
Industrial   13,912   13,691   10,898     221   2 %   3,014   28 %   6 % 6 % 5 %
Warehouse   7,582   7,631   6,204     (49 ) -1 %   1,378   22 %   3 % 3 % 3 %
Special Purpose   6,968   7,014   7,146     (46 ) -1 %   (178 ) -2 %   3 % 3 % 3 %
Other   3,174   3,213   3,380     (39 ) -1 %   (206 ) -6 %   1 % 1 % 1 %
Total $ 234,651 $ 231,519 $ 213,661   $ 3,132   1 % $ 20,990   10 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
                                   
(1) Bank of the Pacific                      
(2) Includes loans in process of construction                      


CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited)
 Period Ended
   Change from
 
($ in 000s)   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
    2024    2024    2023      $ %   $ %
Risk Rating Distribution                          
Pass $ 691,199   $ 694,272   $ 664,327     $ (3,073 ) 0 %   26,872   4 %
Special Mention   4,789     4,731     1,626       58   1 %   3,163   195 %
Substandard   3,615     4,974     6,016       (1,359 ) -27 %   (2,401 ) -40 %
Portfolio Loans $ 699,603   $ 703,977   $ 671,969     $ (4,374 ) -1 % $ 27,634   4 %
                           
Nonperforming Assets                          
Nonaccruing loans   1,138     1,370     1,219     $ (232 ) -17 %   (81 ) -7 %
Other real estate owned   -     -     -       -   0 %   -   0 %
Nonperforming Assets $ 1,138   $ 1,370   $ 1,219     $ (232 ) -17 %   (81 ) -7 %
                           
Credit Metrics                          
Classified loans1 to portfolio loans   0.52 %   0.71 %   0.90 %     -0.19 %     -0.38 %  
ACL to classified loans1   246.11 %   178.11 %   132.68 %     68.00 %     113.43 %  
Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2   0.03 %   0.04 %   0.25 %     -0.01 %     -0.22 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.10 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %  
Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.18 %     -0.03 %     -0.02 %  
                           
(1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected.
(2) Excludes non-accrual loans


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
 Period Ended
   Change from   % of Total
   
($ in 000s)                                  
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30,
    2024   2024   2023     $ %   $ %   2024  2024  2023 
Deposits                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 183,337 $ 179,278 $ 208,091   $ 4,059   2 % $ (24,754 ) -12 %   18 % 19 % 20 %
Money market   192,185   180,727   179,367     11,458   6 %   12,818   7 %   19 % 18 % 17 %
Savings   117,131   121,851   138,981     (4,720 ) -4 %   (21,850 ) -16 %   12 % 12 % 13 %
Time deposits (CDs)   133,995   125,560   92,720     8,435   7 %   41,275   45 %   13 % 13 % 9 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   626,648   607,416   619,159     19,232   3 %   7,489   1 %   62 % 62 % 59 %
Non-interest bearing demand   384,825   378,211   432,097     6,614   2 %   (47,272 ) -11 %   38 % 38 % 41 %
Total deposits $ 1,011,473 $ 985,627 $ 1,051,256   $ 25,846   3 % $ (39,783 ) -4 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
                                   
Insured Deposits $ 636,725 $ 632,923 $ 666,308   $ 3,802   1 % $ (414,008 ) -62 %   63 % 64 % 63 %
Collateralized Deposits   122,448   118,966   152,960     3,482   3 %   (30,512 ) -20 %   12 % 12 % 15 %
Uninsured Deposits   252,300   233,738   231,988     18,562   8 %   404,737   174 %   25 % 24 % 22 %
Total Deposits $ 1,011,473 $ 985,627 $ 1,051,256   $ 25,846   3 % $ (39,783 ) -4 %   100 % 100 % 100 %
                                   
Consumer Deposits $ 458,097 $ 458,249 $ 466,877   $ (152 ) 0 % $ (8,780 ) -2 %   45 % 47 % 44 %
Business Deposits   420,845   398,719   429,443     22,126   6 %   (8,598 ) -2 %   42 % 40 % 41 %
Public Deposits   132,531   128,659   154,936     3,872   3 %   (22,405 ) -14 %   13 % 13 % 15 %
Total Deposits $ 1,011,473 $ 985,627 $ 1,051,256   $ 25,846   3 % $ (39,783 ) -4 %   100 % 100 % 100 %


NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited)
 Quarter Ended
   Change From   Nine Months Ended   Change
     
($ in 000s)                                          
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30,   Sep 30,        
    2024    2024    2023      $ %   $ %   2024    2023      $ %
                                           
Average Interest Bearing Balances                                          
Portfolio loans $ 697,904   $ 699,404   $ 665,300     $ (1,500 ) 0 % $ 32,604   5 % $ 695,418   $ 653,619     $ 41,799   6 %
Loans held for sale $ 1,276   $ 1,593   $ 497     $ (317 ) -20 % $ 779   157 % $ 1,155   $ 601     $ 554   92 %
Investment securities $ 285,947   $ 283,637   $ 284,041     $ 2,310   1 % $ 1,906   1 % $ 287,315   $ 285,538     $ 1,777   1 %
Interest-bearing cash $ 81,755   $ 62,494   $ 172,119     $ 19,261   31 % $ (90,364 ) -53 % $ 71,080   $ 206,259     $ (135,179 ) -66 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,066,882   $ 1,047,128   $ 1,121,957     $ 19,754   2 % $ (55,075 ) -5 % $ 1,054,968   $ 1,146,017     $ (91,049 ) -8 %
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 383,332   $ 387,740   $ 441,782     $ (4,408 ) -1 % $ (58,450 ) -13 % $ 388,672   $ 457,750     $ (69,078 ) -15 %
Interest-bearing deposits $ 615,388   $ 596,121   $ 619,183     $ 19,267   3 % $ (3,795 ) -1 % $ 600,694   $ 628,978     $ (28,284 ) -4 %
Total Deposits $ 998,720   $ 983,861   $ 1,060,965     $ 14,859   2 % $ (62,245 ) -6 % $ 989,366   $ 1,086,728     $ (97,362 ) -9 %
Borrowings $ 13,403   $ 13,404   $ 13,403     $ (1 ) 0 % $ -   0 % $ 13,403   $ 13,401     $ 2   0 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 628,791   $ 609,525   $ 632,586     $ 19,266   3 % $ (3,795 ) -1 % $ 614,097   $ 642,379     $ (28,282 ) -4 %
                                           
Yield / Cost $(1)                                          
Portfolio loans $ 10,509   $ 10,092   $ 9,570     $ 417   4 % $ 939   10 % $ 30,834   $ 27,208     $ 3,626   13 %
Loans held for sale $ 22   $ 28   $ 8     $ (6 ) -21 % $ 14   175 % $ 55   $ 28     $ 27   96 %
Investment securities $ 2,535   $ 2,442   $ 2,405     $ 93   4 % $ 130   5 % $ 7,485   $ 6,954     $ 531   8 %
Interest-bearing cash $ 1,108   $ 847   $ 2,322     $ 261   31 % $ (1,214 ) -52 % $ 2,890   $ 7,669     $ (4,779 ) -62 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 14,174   $ 13,410   $ 14,306     $ 764   6 % $ (132 ) -1 % $ 41,265   $ 41,859     $ (594 ) -1 %
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,684   $ 2,358   $ 1,716     $ 326   14 % $ 968   56 % $ 7,033   $ 3,437     $ 3,596   105 %
Borrowings $ 243   $ 242   $ 246     $ 1   0 % $ (3 ) -1 % $ 727   $ 682     $ 45   7 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,927   $ 2,600   $ 1,962     $ 327   13 % $ 965   49 % $ 7,760   $ 4,119     $ 3,641   88 %
Net interest income $ 11,247   $ 10,810   $ 12,344     $ 437   4 %   (1,097 ) -9 % $ 33,505   $ 37,740     $ (4,235 ) -11 %
                                           
Yield / Cost %(1)                                          
Yield on portfolio loans   5.99 %   5.80 %   5.71 %     0.19 %     0.28 %     5.92 %   5.57 %     0.35 %  
Yield on investment securities   3.53 %   3.46 %   3.36 %     0.07 %     0.17 %     3.48 %   3.26 %     0.22 %  
Yield on interest-bearing cash   5.39 %   5.46 %   5.35 %     -0.07 %     0.04 %     5.43 %   4.97 %     0.46 %  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.74 %   1.59 %   1.10 %     0.15 %     0.64 %     1.56 %   0.73 %     0.83 %  
Cost of borrowings   7.21 %   7.26 %   7.28 %     -0.05 %     -0.07 %     7.25 %   6.80 %     0.45 %  
Cost of deposits and borrowings   1.15 %   1.05 %   0.72 %     0.10 %     0.43 %     1.03 %   0.50 %     0.53 %  
                                           
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.29 %   5.15 %   5.06 %     0.14 %     0.23 %     5.22 %   4.88 %     0.34 %  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.85 %   1.72 %   1.23 %     0.13 %     0.62 %     1.69 %   0.86 %     0.83 %  
Net interest spread   3.44 %   3.43 %   3.83 %     0.01 %     -0.39 %     3.53 %   4.02 %     -0.49 %  
Net interest margin   4.19 %   4.15 %   4.37 %     0.04 %     -0.18 %     4.24 %   4.40 %     -0.16 %  
                                           
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.  


ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited)
 Quarter Ended
   Change From   Nine Months Ended   Change
     
($ in 000s)                                          
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,     Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30,   Sep 30,        
    2024    2024    2023      $ %   $ %   2024    2023      $ %
Allowance for Credit Losses                                          
Beginning of period balance $ 8,859   $ 8,580   $ 8,223     $ 279   3 % $ 636   8 % $ 8,530   $ 8,236     $ 294   4 %
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   -     -     -       -   -100 %   -   -100 %   -     (157 )     157   -100 %
Charge-offs   (5 )   (57 )   (126 )     52   -91 %   121   -96 %   (97 )   (259 )     162   -63 %
Recoveries   16     1     1       15   1500 %   15   1500 %   19     55       (36 ) -65 %
Net (charge-off) recovery   11     (56 )   (125 )     67   -120 %   136   -109 %   (78 )   (204 )     126   -62 %
Provision (benefit)   27     335     249       (308 ) -92 %   (222 ) -89 %   445     472       (27 ) -6 %
End of period balance $ 8,897   $ 8,859   $ 8,347     $ 38   0 % $ 550   7 % $ 8,897   $ 8,347     $ 550   7 %
                                           
Net charge-off (recovery) to                                          
average portfolio loans   -0.01 %   0.03 %   0.07 %     -0.04 %     -0.08 %     0.01 %   0.04 %     -0.03 %  
ACL to portfolio loans   1.27 %   1.26 %   1.24 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     1.27 %   1.24 %     0.03 %  
                                           
Allowance for unfunded loans                                          
Beginning of period balance $ 617   $ 648   $ 754     $ (31 ) -5 % $ (137 ) -18 % $ 698   $ 203     $ 495   244 %
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   -     -     -       -   -100 %   -   -100 %   -     609       (609 ) -100 %
Provision (benefit)   (93 )   (31 )   (5 )     (62 ) 200 %   (88 ) 1760 %   (174 )   (63 )     (111 ) 176 %
End of period balance $ 524   $ 617   $ 749     $ (93 ) -15 % $ (225 ) -30 % $ 524   $ 749     $ (225 ) -30 %

 

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.16 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company’s operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
DENISE PORTMANN, PRESIDENT & CEO
CARLA TUCKER, EVP & CFO
360.533.8873


