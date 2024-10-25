Bitget Wallet Powers Nearly 50% of Catizen Airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, facilitated nearly 50% of claims for the Catizen's CATI token airdrop, according to onchain data. This positions Bitget Wallet as the most popular choice for users claiming the Catizen airdrop, underscoring its dominance in accessing the latest Web3 opportunities.

Catizen is an innovative game within the TON and Mantle ecosystems, seamlessly blending gaming with crypto rewards in a play-for-airdrop format. Its integration with Telegram's mini-app ecosystem has made it highly accessible, creating a dynamic hub for Web 3.0 traffic and quickly attracting players eager to explore the next generation of blockchain gaming. The CATI airdrop claim period, which ran from September 19 to October 24, nearly 50% of all claims were made through Bitget Wallet, underscoring its popularity among users.

Bitget Wallet partnered with Catizen to enhance its airdrop experience by providing full gas fee subsidies, enabling users to claim CATI tokens on-chain at no cost. The initiative also included a prize pool of 50,000 CATI tokens for users completing designated tasks. Furthermore, Bitget Wallet integrated Catizen's Game Center by adding a dedicated section within its DApp platform for easy access. This collaboration enriches the Catizen community and solidifies Bitget Wallet's role within the expanding TON ecosystem.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Our partnership with Catizen is a step for making blockchain gaming more accessible. By facilitating seamless access to the Catizen game and its token airdrop, we are removing barriers to participation and empowering users to explore new opportunities, ultimately fostering a vibrant blockchain gaming community and Web3 ecosystem."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, where endless possibilities come together in one wallet. Uniting over 40 million users, this non-custodial wallet brings everything onchain in one place—asset management, quick swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. With wallet options like mnemonic, MPC, AA, and a Telegram bot, Bitget Wallet serves everyone from beginners to advanced traders. Supporting 100+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps and 500,000+ tokens, it connects to hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges for seamless multi-chain trading, and offers a $300 million protection fund to keep your digital assets safe.

Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

About Catizen

Catizen is a revolutionary gaming bot on Telegram that seamlessly integrates the messaging app Telegram with multiple blockchains, including TON and Mantle Network. It redefines Web 3.0 experiences by enabling -mobile payments with both crypto currencies and fiat currencies. By tapping into Telegram's vast user base, Catizen aims to create a Web 3.0 traffic hub on an unprecedented scale.

Additionally, Catizen is evolving into a Mini-app Center, integrating features from launchpool platforms, such as early access to new projects, token-based activities, transaction capabilities, along with short videos and e-commerce functionalities. This innovative approach will attract and engage users through gamification and strategic Play-to-Airdrop initiatives, transforming how users access and engage with the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

