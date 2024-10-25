Device as a Service Market Value

The rapid adoption of the subscription-based services model is one of the key factors driving the market for device-as-a-service.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering 42.6% of CAGR | The Global Device-as-a-Service Market Size Reach USD 1.8 Trillion by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global device as a service market size generated $51.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 42.6% from 2022 to 2031. The rapid adoption of the subscription-based services model driving the device as a service market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of DaaS due to its adaptability, cost savings, and data security drive the growth of the device as a service market share. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by the device-as-a-service model, and security & data protection risks associated with device as a service industry hampering the growth of the device-as-a-service market size. On the contrary, the emergence of the wearable-as-a-service (WaaS) model will provide major lucrative opportunities for growth of the device as a service industry.The DaaS market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. By device type, it is classified into desktop; laptop, notebook and tablet; and smartphone and peripheral. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into larger enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By component, the hardware segment held more than half of the global device-as-a-service market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is because they need to be updated as per requirements. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the acquisition of IoT-connected devices across the world. The laptop, notebook, and tablet segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.7% throughout the forecast period, due to growing preference for easy-to-carry devices among individuals.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global device-as-a-service market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. Increase in demand for large-scale devices for efficient work has driven the segment growth. The small and medium enterprises segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that device-as-a-service model helps to reduce the expenditure cost of enterprises.By region, North America held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global device-as-a-service market revenue in 2021. This is owing to the presence of key players and surge in adoption of new technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR by 2031. The growing digital and economic transformation of the region propels market growth. AMR provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and university students. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. 