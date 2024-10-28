Rise of Fantasy Sports: Key Driver Transforming the Sports Analytics Market in 2024

Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sports analytics market has experienced exponential growth, rising from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.51 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 26.2%. The growth is due to greater data availability, improved fan engagement, performance optimization, better business operations, and the globalization of sports.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Sports Analytics Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The sports analytics market is expected to witness exponential growth, with a projected size of $6.21 billion in 2028 and a CAGR of 25.4%. Factors driving this growth include personalized fan experiences, heightened investment, and regulatory compliance. Significant trends include advanced player tracking technology, the use of machine learning and predictive analytics, analytics for esports, and the integration of biometric data.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Sports Analytics Market?

The growing popularity of fantasy sports is anticipated to drive the expansion of the sports analytics market. Fantasy sports, an online gaming format where participants act as team managers and build virtual teams of real professional athletes, heavily rely on sports analytics. This data is essential for making informed decisions, optimizing team performance, and enhancing the overall fantasy sports experience.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Sports Analytics Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, Sports Team Analysis and Tracking Systems, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., Stats LLC, Sportradar AG, Dataart Solutions Inc., Genius Sports Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Catapult Group International Limited, WSC Sports Technologies Ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Sports Analytics Market Size?

Companies in the sports analytics industry are concentrating on developing innovative technologies, including analytics platforms and software that utilize AI and machine learning to monitor athlete performance and conduct complex analyses.

How Is The Global Sports Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution; Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise; Cloud

3) By Application: Player Analysis; Team Performance Analysis; Health Assessment; Video Analysis; Other Applications

4) By Sport: Football; Cricket; Hockey; Basketball; American Football; Other Sports

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sports Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the sports analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sports analytics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Sports Analytics Market?

Sports Analytics involves software platforms based on mathematical and statistical principles, providing data-driven insights into sports activities. It measures key performance indicators like hit or fumble rates, using data collection and analysis methods common to all sports.

The Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sports Analytics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sports analytics market size, sports analytics market drivers and trends, sports analytics global market major players, sports analytics competitors' revenues, sports analytics global market positioning, and sports analytics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

