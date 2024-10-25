Automotive Steering System Market Navigating Business with CAGR of 5.4% with Revenue of $45,349.8 Billion 2025

Automotive Steering System Market Size

Rising disposable income & preference for comfortable, fuel-efficient power steering are set to boost the global automotive steering system market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the global automotive steering system market size is driven by rise in disposable income of consumers and increase in demand for power steering systems in automotive due to their enhanced comfort and fuel efficiency, which ensure effortless driving experience, easy maneuverability, cost-effectiveness.However, the high cost of power steering systems is anticipated to impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, new technologies such as drive-by-wire is expected to be implemented in upcoming vehicles, which would provide promising prospects to the market in the near future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 203 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2317 An automotive steering system is a crucial vehicle component responsible for controlling the direction of the vehicle's movement. It enables drivers to maneuver the car by converting the rotational movement of the steering wheel into the turning of the vehicle’s wheels.The report offers comprehensive analyses of the current market size & forecast, key winning strategies, industry dynamics, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global automotive steering system market was valued at $29.42 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $45.35 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.The electronic power steering (EPS) segment occupied more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2025. This is due to the fact that EPS ensures easy maneuverability and high fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the hydraulic power steering segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.8%, owing to its enhanced accuracy of the steering while cornering and turning. The electro hydraulic power steering segment would witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2317 The passenger vehicle segment accounted for almost three-fourths share of the total revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for sedans, luxury sedans, and mid-range vehicles that have robust steering systems to ensure seamless drivability. On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2025, owing to the surge in need for power steering systems in heavy vehicles that are used in mining, construction, and other sectors.Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025 owing to continuous developments in the automotive sector and increase in production of heavy commercial vehicles coupled with higher adoption rate of such systems as compared to other regions. The automotive steering market in Europe is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2025, owing to the presence of numerous countries with a well-developed automotive industry. Such countries have massive production of automotive ranging from low-end vehicles to luxury sedans, which require advanced steering systems. The key players analyzed in the report include China Automotive Systems Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa Corporation, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry. 