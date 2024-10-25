Alpha Transform Holdings Portfolio Company Intelagen Launches Web3 Consulting Division and Expands Leadership Team

New technology leaders enhance and strengthen the firm’s capabilities to drive innovation and growth alongside strategic partners, solidifying the firm’s market presence around Web3 and AI.

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen, a distinguished Google Partner and Alpha Transform Holdings portfolio company, today announced the launch of its Web3 Consulting Division, expanding its capabilities to assist clients in navigating the evolving digital landscape. This strategic move is accompanied by the addition of key technology leaders to the company's ranks, further strengthening its expertise and market presence in the Web3 domain.

The new Web3 consulting division will provide clients with comprehensive solutions, including:

- Strategic advisory: Guiding businesses on Web3 and decentralized AI integration and adoption.

- Technology implementation: Developing and deploying blockchain-based and decentralized AI solutions.

- Innovation and growth: Identifying new opportunities for clients and driving value creation in the Web3 space.

Additional consulting services to be offered by Intelagen’s Web3 Division are:

- Blockchain Development

- NFT Development

- Fungible Token Development

- DeFi Development

- Web3 dApp Development

- Web3 Game Development

- Blockchain Data Pipeline Development

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings said, "We're incredibly excited to launch Intelagen's cutting-edge Web3 blockchain and AI development team. Our mission is to redefine how technology shapes the future of finance, innovation, and security. With this dynamic team, we're poised to drive the next wave of decentralized and intelligent solutions, empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in the new digital landscape."

To lead this initiative, Intelagen has appointed Mike Keen as CTO to head the Web3 consulting division. Mike brings over 20 years of experience in full-stack software development, architecture, and leadership. He brings a unique blend of technical expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to Intelagen and has successfully led cutting-edge teams and driven technical innovation at various companies, including his own startups. Mike’s expertise spans blockchain, AI, Cloud, and Security at companies such as Backbase, Home Depot, Pfizer, Coca Cola, Napa Auto Parts, and Earthlink.

“At Intelagen, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of decentralized technology while maintaining a relentless focus on high-quality product development. The launch of our Web3 consulting division enables us to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that help clients stay ahead in this rapidly evolving space,” said Mike Keen. “Our commitment to excellence ensures that every solution we design not only meets the highest standards of security and performance but also drives sustainable growth and long-term success for our clients.”

Additionally, the Web3 division is announcing Jonathan Sexton as its Head of Innovation and Product Design reporting to Mike Keen. Jonathan has 15 years of experience in UX design and product leadership, He brings a unique blend of design expertise and strategic insight to our team. Jonathan has successfully led design teams and driven innovation at various companies, including roles in SaaS and mobile platforms. His expertise spans user experience, interface design, and product strategy at Experian, Citizens Bank, World Bank, and Chia Coin.

“We’re dedicated to redefining product design by delivering user-centric, scalable solutions that challenge the status quo. The launch of our Web3 Consulting Division enables us to deliver cutting-edge design strategies that help clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving market. Our dedication to design excellence ensures that every experience we craft not only meets the highest standards of usability and performance but also drives sustainable growth and long-term success for our clients”, said Jonathan Sexton.

These strategic moves reinforce Intelagen's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation for its clients. The company is well-positioned to help businesses capitalize on the transformative potential of Web3 and decentralized AI.

About Intelagen

Intelagen is a distinguished Google Cloud partner and Alpha Transform Holdings portfolio company specializing in the transformative power of AI, Data Analytics, and Web3. The firm empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey with a customer-centric approach. Intelagen offers a comprehensive suite of services to deliver tailored solutions that drive growth. Learn more about Intelagen at www.intelagen.ai .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/



