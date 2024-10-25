Dentsply Sirona to Host Conference Call Regarding Update on Byte Aligner Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its Byte Aligner business.

Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on October 25, 2024, at 9:00 am ET. For those planning to participate on the call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI91fb506c8c2944bca6e65629062dd357. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:

Andrea Daley

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-704-591-8631

InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com

