Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Friday 25 October 2024 at 11:00am (UK time), at the Company’s registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.



The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.



Aberdeen, 25 October 2024





For further information please contact:



Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO

Phone: +47 9529 2271



Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

