Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,365 in the last 365 days.

Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Friday 25 October 2024 at 11:00am (UK time), at the Company’s registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.

The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.

Aberdeen, 25 October 2024


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more