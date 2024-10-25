ImPact Biotech to Present Updated Interim Phase 3 Data from ENLIGHTED Study of Padeliporfin VTP in Low Grade UTUC at EMUC 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin vascular targeted photodynamic (VTP) therapy to treat a range of solid tumors, today announced an abstract including interim results from ENLIGHTED, the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 study of Padeliporfin VTP treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), will be presented at the 16th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers (EMUC 2024) taking place November 7 – 10, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Poster & Session Details:

Poster Title: ENLIGHTED Phase 3 study: Efficacy and Safety of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP) for Treatment of Low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG UTUC)

Presenter: Gautier Marcq, M.D., M.Sc.

Poster Number: P225

Session Title: EMUC24 Networking and Abstract Discussion Session

Session Date & Time: November 9, 2024, 17:30 GMT

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an advanced clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy, a minimally invasive drug-device combination for selective ablation of unresectable solid tumors. The novel VTP platform delivers non-thermal laser light via optical fibers to locally activate Padeliporfin in the tumor microenvironment. Padeliporfin VTP is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) with earlier stage studies ongoing or planned in high-grade UTUC, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has longstanding collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and operations in the EU, Israel and the US. For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., visit: www.impactbiotech.com and the ENLIGHTED clinical trial website (for the US): https://www.enlighted-study.com.

Contacts

Global Head of Business Development

Guy Schmidt

guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com

Precision AQ

Josh Rappaport

josh.rappaport@precisionaq.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.