International observers for Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Monday

TASHKENT, 25 October 2024 – International observers will hold a press conference to present their preliminary conclusions following the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan. What: A press conference of the international election observation mission for the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

You can also follow the livestream at https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/uzbekistan/573727 Who: Mr. Azay Guliyev, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observers

Mr. Sargis Khandanyan, Head of the delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA)

Mr. Douglas Wake, Head of the election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OIDHR) When: 15:00 local time (GMT +5), on 28 October 2024 Where: The Le Grand Plaza Hotel, 2 Uzbekistan Ovozi Street, Tashkent Registration: No registration is necessary if you are attending the press conference in person, but only questions from journalists will be taken To take part via Zoom, please register with Thomas Rymer, ODIHR election observation mission press adviser, thomas.rymer@odihr-uzbekistan.org, and, Pietro Tesfamariam, media analyst, pietro.Tesfamariam@odihr-uzbekistan.org, by 11:00 local time on 28 October. For further information, contact:

