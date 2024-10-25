Minister Dion George host national stakeholder consultation ahead of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, 28 Oct

Minister George to host national stakeholder consultation ahead of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, jointly with the Presidential Climate Commission will host a national stakeholder consultation on Monday, 28 October 2024, in Rosebank ahead of the upcoming international climate talks.

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11-22 November 2024.

The stakeholder consultation aims to consolidate South Africa's position for the climate change negotiations towards COP29 and raise public awareness around climate change and the country's response efforts.

The consultation will also provide information and an update on the status of the international negotiations in UNFCCC. Minister George and his counterpart from Norway, Minister of Climate and Environment, Mr. Tore Onshuus Sandvik, have been appointed Ministerial Pair by CoP29 President-designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, to steer informal consultations on mitigation before and during CoP29.

Earlier this month, Minister George attended the pre-COP meeting in Baku where ministers responsible for the environment met to discuss key political aspects of the negotiations and set the tone for the upcoming COP29 talks.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 October 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Southern Sun Hotel, Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank

To RSVP, contact Dimakatso Tsutsubi 066 420 0028 / dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za

Noma Bolani 066 112 3746 / nbolani@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact Thobile Zulu-Molobi | 071 468 5198 | tmolobi@dffe.gov.za / Peter Mbelengwa | 082 6118197 |pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za