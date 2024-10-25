Rubber Gloves Market - A Thorough Analysis of the Changing Landscape from 2021 to 2030

Rubber Gloves Market Outlook

The rapid growth of the rubber gloves market is mainly attributed to the increased demand for disposable and reusable rubbers in healthcare facilities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report by Allied Market Research projects the rubber gloves market to reach $122.5 billion by 2030, up from $34.0 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis using tools like Porter’s Five Forces to guide companies in their growth strategies. The research report includes a company profile section that provides a comprehensive overview, highlighting the company's key executives, products and services, operational segments, business performance, R&D investments, and major strategic initiatives and developments.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The rapid growth of the rubber gloves market is mainly attributed to the increased demand for disposable and reusable rubbers in healthcare facilities. Moreover, the rising cases of healthcare-associated infections and the global emphasis on personal protective equipment are expected to boost the demand for rubber gloves during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the growing development of biodegradable and sustainable sourced rubber gloves is predicted to create wider opportunities for the sector in the coming years. However, the emerging environmental concerns and stringent regulations imposed by governments restrain the market growth to some extent.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The rubber gloves industry is also examined across different regions including LAMEA, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Country-wise, the industry is evaluated in major countries globally including, the US, Italy, France, China, India, Japan, Canada, Indonesia, Brazil, UAE, and many more. Based on region, the North America region held the highest market share in 2020. This is mainly because of the continuous R&D activities carried out in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in the geographical area. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the estimated period due to the increasing demand for rubber gloves in chemical and medical businesses across the region.

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

In August 2024, U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC), a leading US-based medical glove holding company announced its acquisition of a domestic polyisoprene chemical facility in South Carolina. With this agreement, the USMCG introduced an independent division responsible for overseeing the production of raw nitrile and polyisoprene, essential materials used in the manufacturing of both surgical and medical exam gloves.

Similarly, in June 2024, Unigloves, a renowned manufacturer of cut-resistant gloves acquired a 50% equity interest in Nitrex, a Spain-based PPE producer. Under this agreement, Unigloves envisioned expanding its hand protection solutions by implementing Nitrex's expertise.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The study's competitive analysis helps businesses assess their strengths and weaknesses relative to other market players. For instance, performing a SWOT analysis offers a structured approach to evaluating both competitors and the company's attributes, highlighting areas for improvement. By utilizing this competitive analysis, companies can gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and strategically position themselves for long-term success.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
- MAPA Professional
- Unigloves (UK) Ltd.,
- Ansell Ltd.
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd,
- Kimberly-Clark Company
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Schield Scientific
- Atlantic Safety Products
- KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad Corporation

The AMR report on the rubber gloves market serves as a valuable resource for business owners, showcasing potential growth opportunities, highlighting key trends, and detailing the competitive landscape that is predicted to shape the future landscape of the industry. 