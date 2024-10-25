RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 844-826-3035 . International callers can dial 412-317-5195 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.j s p?ei=1691984&tp_key=8cbf05cc88 . An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10193306 .

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.