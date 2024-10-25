Lotus Technology Honored as Highly Commends at Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, has been bestowed with the Highly Commends honor at the Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024 in the Business Transformation category.

The Reuters Sustainability Awards, now in its 14th year, stand as the world's premier awards celebrating leadership in sustainable business. With over 700 global entrants this year, 30 winners were selected across 17 categories. Notably, Lotus Tech is the sole winner from the automotive industry.

The Business Transformation Award recognizes companies taking crucial steps to transform their business models in line with a clean, resilient, and just future. Lotus Tech's win is a testament to its comprehensive sustainability strategy, data-driven approach, and transparent disclosures that support systemic transformation.

Since its Vision80 Strategy announced in 2018, the Company has been steadfastly driving business transformation to intelligent and luxury mobility provider. It has launched three electric vehicles - the hypercar Evija, Eletre (SUV), and Emeya (GT, Sedan) - and distributes them globally.

“We're truly proud to receive this honor from the Reuters Sustainability Awards,” said Mr. Alexious Lee, Chairman of the ESG Committee at Lotus Tech. “We have made incredible progress since embarking on our business transformation journey in 2018. With this recognition, we are more determined to drive positive change for the next generation and our planet.”

To learn more about Lotus Tech’s ESG strategy and achievements, download the ESG report here: https://ir.group-lotus.com/environmental-social-governance

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

