Spooky Choices Can Haunt Forever: Drive Sober This Halloween

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians gear up for Halloween festivities this weekend and into next week, MADD Canada is urging everyone to prioritize safety and avoid impaired driving. Whether you’re attending parties, trick-or-treating with the family, or heading out to haunted houses, the best way to ensure everyone gets home safely is by planning ahead for a sober ride.

"Halloween should be a time of excitement and joy for children, not tragedy," said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. "With so many kids walking door-to-door, often in dark costumes, we urge everyone to be extra cautious on the roads. The best way to protect these trick-or-treaters is by making safe choices and ensuring no one is driving impaired.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These tragedies are entirely preventable.

Everyone can do their part to keep Halloween celebrations and roads safe by:

Always planning ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca

