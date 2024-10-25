InterDigital Engineers Awarded SMPTE 2024 Journal Certificate of Merit for Energy-Aware Pixel Value Reduction Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, announced that research from InterDigital’s Video Lab was recognized with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) Journal Certificate of Merit. The research paper, titled “Pixel Value Adjustment to Reduce the Energy Requirements of Display Devices,” was written by InterDigital engineers Erik Reinhard, Claire-Hélène Demarty, and Laurent Blondé, and introduces InterDigital’s innovative technique of pixel value reduction (PVR) to optimize pixel brightness on device displays to reduce the energy consumed without compromising the visual quality.

SMPTE is a global society of more than 5,000 creative professionals, media technologists, and engineers that transform the industry through standards technology committees that develop engineering standards and guidelines to advance global interoperability of hardware and software. Among the industry’s most prestigious technology awards, the SMPTE Journal Certificate of Merit recognizes the significance of research in a particular piece of work, and this year awarded InterDigital’s PVR research for impact and influence in energy-aware media solutions.

As outlined in the paper, InterDigital’s PVR research explores how to reduce the energy consumed by television displays in the streaming of live video content. The PVR approach preserves the creative intent of the content and alters pixel brightness to achieve energy savings while maintaining the highest picture quality.

“We’re very proud of our Video team for receiving the SMPTE 2024 Journal Certificate of Merit award for their pioneering research on pixel value reduction, which represents a major breakthrough in reducing the energy consumption of display devices and can have a profound impact on the sustainability of the media and entertainment industry, and our video-driven future at large,” said Lionel Oisel, VP and Head of Video Labs at InterDigital. “This award not only recognizes the technical ingenuity of our research teams, but also highlights their dedication to address critical global issues, like sustainability, with our research and innovation.”

A further advancement in sustainability for video delivery, InterDigital’s researchers also research Deep-PVR solutions that leverage machine learning (ML) to find the most optimal balance between image quality and energy efficiency, based on device capabilities and other considerations.

The award was granted at the annual SMPTE Awards Gala on October 24. You can learn more about the 2024 honorees here, and read the InterDigital paper in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, here.

For more information about InterDigital’s research and contributions to sustainability please click here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

