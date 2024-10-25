SA success at global wine tourism awards

Release date: 25/10/24

A South Australian winery has been internationally recognised for its incredible architecture at the prestigious 2025 Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards at Verona in Italy.

The Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, which were presented at the Great Wine Capitals Gala Dinner in Verona on October 24, celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism through the greatest wine regions in the world.

Dandelion Vineyards at McLaren Vale has been named the global winner of the Best Of Wine Tourism Award for Architecture and Landscape in recognition of its innovative design which connects guests to the beautiful surrounds.

Owners Elena and Zar Brooks brought to life a unique cellar door by repurposing the footprint of an old tractor shed into an inviting space which creates a truly memorable wine tourism experience.

The thoughtful design of the Wonder Room is the perfect combination of rustic charm and modern comfort with expansive glass windows offering panoramic views of McLaren Vale’s picturesque wine region. Visitors can take in the breath-taking surrounds while enjoying world-class wines.

Adelaide, South Australia has been a member of the prestigious Great Wine Capital Global Network (GWCGN) since 2016. GWCGN is an exclusive group of 12 internationally renowned wine regions including Bilbao/Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Cape Town/Cape Winelands (South Africa), Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz/Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco/Napa Valley (US), Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley (Chile), and Verona (Italy).

The Adelaide, South Australia chapter of Great Wine Capitals is a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Tourism Commission, South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

For more information on Great Wine Capitals and the Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, visit adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Congratulations to the dedicated team at Dandelion Vineyards on this incredible accolade, which showcases to the world why we are a leader in wine tourism.

In just seven years, this winery has become a gem for the McLaren Vale, and South Australia, with this Global Best of Wine Tourism Award cementing its position as a must-visit winery.

We know our wine offerings are an important motivator for our international market to commit to a trip to South Australia, which is why these awards are so important in promoting our state as a must-visit destination, not just for a top drop, but for unforgettable experiences.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Congratulations to Elena and Zar Brooks and the whole team at Dandelion Vineyards on this incredible achievement, you should be very proud of your success and for representing South Australia so honourably on the international stage.

This global recognition further promotes South Australia’s wine tourism experiences and wine profile as among the best in the world.

South Australia is indisputably Australia’s wine state, producing half of all bottled wine and about 80 per cent of premium wine. In 2022-23 our state’s wine industry generated $1.9 billion in revenue for South Australia.

Attributable to Leon Bignell

Today is a massive day for our region when we declare the best winemaker of the year at the annual McLaren Vale Bushing Lunch.

As well as saluting our new Bushing King or Queen I’m sure we will all be raising a glass to Zar, Elena and the entire Dandelion team for bringing more international recognition to our world class wine region.

Attributable to Elena Brooks, Dandelion Vineyards

Zar and I are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award. The Wonder Room was a true team effort, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together.

Our vision was to create a space that blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of McLaren Vale and the architecture, with its respectful and modern design, plays a big part in that.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and our shared commitment to showcasing the best of our region through both our wines and the environment we’ve created.