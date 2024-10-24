Senate Resolution 366 Printer's Number 1979

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - country; and

WHEREAS, The study found that 47 states and the District of

Columbia have enacted Good Samaritan laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO reviewed 17 studies that provided insights

into the effectiveness of Good Samaritan laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-

related overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good

Samaritan laws, both compared to death rates prior to a law's

enactment and death rates in states without such laws; and

WHEREAS, When comparing death rates prior to enactment of a

Good Samaritan law and death rates in states without these laws,

the GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-related

overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good Samaritan

laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO review found an increased likelihood of

individuals calling 911 if they are aware of these laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO analysis found that public awareness of Good

Samaritan laws varies substantially across jurisdictions among

law enforcement officers and the public, which could affect an

individual's willingness to call for emergency assistance; and

WHEREAS, Act 139 of 2014 only works if everyone knows about

its existence; and

WHEREAS, If individuals know that they will not face charges

after reporting a drug overdose, they are more likely to seek

the urgent attention that is necessary in emergency situations;

and

WHEREAS, In many drug overdose cases, even a few minutes can

save a life; and

WHEREAS, Promoting the provisions of Act 139 of 2014 and

raising awareness among residents of this Commonwealth can help

20240SR0366PN1979 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30