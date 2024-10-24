Senate Resolution 366 Printer's Number 1979
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - country; and
WHEREAS, The study found that 47 states and the District of
Columbia have enacted Good Samaritan laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO reviewed 17 studies that provided insights
into the effectiveness of Good Samaritan laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-
related overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good
Samaritan laws, both compared to death rates prior to a law's
enactment and death rates in states without such laws; and
WHEREAS, When comparing death rates prior to enactment of a
Good Samaritan law and death rates in states without these laws,
the GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-related
overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good Samaritan
laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO review found an increased likelihood of
individuals calling 911 if they are aware of these laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO analysis found that public awareness of Good
Samaritan laws varies substantially across jurisdictions among
law enforcement officers and the public, which could affect an
individual's willingness to call for emergency assistance; and
WHEREAS, Act 139 of 2014 only works if everyone knows about
its existence; and
WHEREAS, If individuals know that they will not face charges
after reporting a drug overdose, they are more likely to seek
the urgent attention that is necessary in emergency situations;
and
WHEREAS, In many drug overdose cases, even a few minutes can
save a life; and
WHEREAS, Promoting the provisions of Act 139 of 2014 and
raising awareness among residents of this Commonwealth can help
20240SR0366PN1979 - 2 -
