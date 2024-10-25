Pay attention to suitable gear and cherish the ecological environment when hiking and going to the countryside in autumn

MACAU, October 25 - As it is now autumn in Macao, the weather has become cool and dry, which is very suitable for the public to do outdoor activities and go to the countryside. Over 10 trails and nature educational facilities managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) are distributed in the various districts of Macao to promote the concepts of ecological harmony and conservation to the public. These are good places for parents and children to experience and learn about nature outdoors together during the holidays. The public can choose suitable countryside locations according to their own preferences and abilities. They should assess the route and prepare the suitable gear before they go on their trip, pay attention to safety and respect and cherish the ecological environment while they enjoy nature.

The pleasant autumn weather makes autumn a good season for hiking and going to the countryside. In addition to appreciating the natural landscape along the way and relaxing their minds and bodies, the public also have to pay attention to various points when they carry out activities in the countryside. They have to make thorough preparations beforehand, such as planning their trips specifically and carefully, bringing the necessary items, water, phones for communication and first-aid kits, etc. and paying attention to the changes in the weather, so that they can adjust or cancel their trips in advance. They also have to avoid touching the plants with their hands or bodies. They should not light fires or cook in areas which are not designated barbecue or camping locations or release animals in the hills and woods. They should bring their own garbage with them when they leave, so as to protect the beautiful natural environment.

If the public encounter a snake on a hike, they should remain calm and quiet to avoid making the snake feel threatened. Snakes in general will strike a defensive pose to bluff when they are threatened, but they rarely initiate attacks. Therefore, when the public encounter a snake in the wild, they do not have to drive the snake away on purpose. They should just leave quietly, and refrain from hitting it to kill or injure it. To prevent snake bites, the public should pay attention to their own outfits, such as wear high-top shoes, long shirts and pants, hats, etc. or protective outdoor gear. If the public are unfortunately bitten by a snake, they should remain calm and keep a certain distance from the snake to prevent repeated bites, record the time of the bite and the characteristics of the snake, avoid high intensity activities, and seek help by crying out for help or calling 999 as quickly as possible.

IAM urges the public to respect and conserve nature and make space for wild animals to survive. “Snakes are scared of humans and their bites are acts of self-defence. If we respect them and do not irritate them, we can live with them in harmony”. Meanwhile, IAM has installed informational signs on popular science and ecology on trails for the public to learn more about the flora and fauna in the mountain forests in Macao, the restoration of mountain forests and information on the conservation while they go to the countryside, so as to add more fun and educational value to their trips.