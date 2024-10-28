Leading Driver in the Protein Supplements Market 2024: Rising Demand For Dietary Supplements

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The protein supplements market is expected to rise from $20.39 billion in 2023 to $22.25 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is fueled by rising fitness and health awareness, growing recognition of the benefits of protein, the expanding sports nutrition industry, changes in dietary habits and nutrition trends, along with product innovation and diverse offerings.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Protein Supplements Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The protein supplements market is forecasted to see significant growth, expected to reach $33.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%. This growth can be attributed to a continued emphasis on health and wellness, increasing adoption of plant-based diets, e-commerce expansion, personalized and targeted nutrition, and the incorporation of protein supplements into everyday diets. Key trends during this period will include innovations in textures and formats, a focus on sports nutrition and performance enhancement, the rising popularity of collagen supplements, increased brand transparency and trust, and the influence of social media on marketing.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Protein Supplements Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7049&type=smp

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Protein Supplements Market?

The growing consumer preference for food supplements is fueling the protein supplements industry. Food supplements are designed to address dietary deficiencies in individuals through their everyday nutrition. The increasing desire to maintain active and healthy lifestyles has led to greater participation in sports and fitness activities, which, in turn, has heightened the demand for food supplements, particularly protein supplements.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-supplements-global-market-report

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Protein Supplements Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nestle SA, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mondelez International Inc., ABB Ltd., Kerry Group plc, Amway Corporation, Meiji Holdings Company Ltd., Glanbia plc, Post Holdings Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., The Hut Group plc, The Himalaya Drug Company, The Nature's Bounty Co, NOW Health Group Inc., BPI Sports LLC., Scitec Nutrition Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Nature's Best Isopure, thinkThin Inc., Reliance Vitamin Company Inc., MuscleTech Research and Development Inc., CytoSport Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Protein Supplements Market?

Strategic partnerships are emerging as a key trend in the protein supplements market, with companies in this sector seeking to form partnerships to expand their market reach and utilize each other's resources for new product development and marketing initiatives.

How Is the Global Protein Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Protein Powder, Protein Bar, Ready to Drink

2) By Source: Plant-based, Animal-based

3) By Raw Material: Casein Protein Supplements, Whey Protein Supplements, Egg Protein Supplements, MPC Protein Supplements, Soy Protein Supplements

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Drug Stores

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Protein Supplements Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the protein supplements market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the protein supplements report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Protein Supplements Market?

Protein supplements are dietary additions that contain protein, intended to enhance nutritional intake. These supplements assist in muscle building, tissue repair, and the production of enzymes and hormones, while also promoting weight loss and muscle toning for athletes.

The Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Protein Supplements Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into protein supplements market size, protein supplements market drivers and trends, protein supplements global market major players, protein supplements competitors' revenues, protein supplements global market positioning, and protein supplements market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

