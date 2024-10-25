Retail Logistics Market Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast to 2032 | DSV, Schneider, APL Logistics Ltd, C.H.

retail logistics market

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has significantly led to an increase in demand for efficient and flexible retail logistics solutions

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $238.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $809.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032. Retail logistics refers to the processes, strategies, and activities involved in managing the movement and distribution of products from manufacturers or suppliers to the final consumers within the retail industry. It encompasses various aspects of supply chain management that are specifically tailored to meet the demands of the retail sector. Retail logistics refers to the processes, strategies, and activities involved in managing the movement and distribution of products from manufacturers or suppliers to the final consumers within the retail industry. It encompasses various aspects of supply chain management that are specifically tailored to meet the demands of the retail sector. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐏𝐋 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞 + 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐒𝐕, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. The supply chain solutions sub-segment of the global retail logistics market size accounted for the largest share of 28.4% in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the increased adoption of cloud-based supply chain technologies, which help with tracking and optimizing transportation and handling returns. The globalization of supply chains in the retail industry has been driven by various factors. Efficient international logistics solutions are indeed crucial for retailers to effectively manage their global operations. Furthermore, globalization opens up new markets for retailers. By sourcing products from different parts of the world they can cater to diverse customer bases and expand their reach. Efficient logistics enable them to serve these markets effectively. Moreover, retailers that can streamline their global supply chains through efficient logistics gain a competitive edge. Quick and reliable delivery of products can lead to an increase in customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, retailers are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Efficient logistics can help reduce carbon emissions by optimizing transportation routes and modes and contributing to sustainability goals. By diversifying suppliers and sourcing from different regions, retailers can reduce the risk of disruptions in their supply chains. Efficient logistics ensure that they can quickly adapt to changing circumstances. The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence can provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, inventory management, demand forecasting, and route optimization. Retailers can make more informed decisions and optimize their logistics operations for efficiency. With real-time data analysis, retailers can gain better visibility into their inventory levels across various locations. AI can predict which products are likely to sell quickly and adjust inventory accordingly. This minimizes the costs associated with excess inventory while ensuring that popular products are readily available.The retail logistics market share is segmented on the basis of type, solution, mode of transport, and region. By type, it is classified into conventional retail logistics and e-commerce retail logistics. By solution, it is classified into commerce enablement, supply chain solutions, reverse logistics & liquidation, transportation management, and others. By mode of transport, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The roadways sub-segment of the retail logistics market accounted for the highest share of 31.5% in 2022 and is projected to experience widespread growth during the forecast period. 