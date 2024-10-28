Ready Meals Market Report 2024: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The ready meals market is expected to grow from $168.44 billion in 2023 to $184.38 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.5%. This growth is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, the rise of single-person households, evolving eating habits, and innovations in packaging and preservation techniques.

What Is the Anticipated Market Size of the Global Ready Meals Market and Its Growth Rate?

The ready meals market is forecasted to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $272.76 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth can be attributed to a persistent focus on convenience, the globalization of cuisine, health and wellness trends, the expansion of e-commerce platforms, and innovations in dietary preferences. Significant trends in the forecast period include technology-driven cooking and meal preparation, an emphasis on health claims and transparency, customization and personalization, innovations in meat alternatives, and an increase in breakfast and snacking options.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ready Meals Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6243&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Ready Meals Market?

The increasing interest in food products with extended shelf lives is contributing to the growth of the ready meals market. Shelf life refers to the duration a product can be safely consumed while maintaining its desired qualities. Consumers are increasingly opting for ready meals, which are convenient, affordable, and pre-portioned, thus supporting the growth of this market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-meals-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Ready Meals Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., JBS S.A., Unilever Group, Tyson Foods Inc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc., Danone S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Smithfield Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., The Hershey Company, Ajinomoto Co Inc.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Ready Meals Market?

Pre-packaged foods are a prominent trend in the ready meals industry, with companies emphasizing the delivery of fresher and more convenient options that meet nutritionally compliant dietary standards.

How Is The Global Ready Meals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Dried

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online

3) By End-User: Residential, Food Services

Regional Insights: Western Europe Paving the Way in the Ready Meals Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the ready meals market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ready meals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Ready Meals Market?

Ready meals are convenient, affordable, and quick options that come pre-portioned and only require heating before consumption. These meals are fully cooked or prepared, making them an easy and cost-effective choice for consumers.

The Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Ready Meals Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into ready meals market size, ready meals market drivers and trends, ready meals global market major players, ready meals competitors' revenues, ready meals global market positioning, and ready meals market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meal-replacement-global-market-report

Oatmeal Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oatmeal-global-market-report

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prepared-meal-delivery-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.