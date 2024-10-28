Global Quartz Market Growth: Projected to Reach $13.48 Billion Billion by 2028 with an Impressive 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quartz Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $13.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The quartz market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2023 to $9.76 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.3%. The historic growth can be attributed to the expansion of the electronics industry, urbanization and construction activities, industrial applications, healthcare and medical uses, and demand from the aerospace and defense sectors.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Quartz Market and Its Growth Rate?

The quartz market is expected to experience substantial growth, projected to reach $13.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is driven by the pursuit of environmental sustainability, shifts in global supply chain dynamics, changes in consumer preferences, demands from the military and aerospace sectors, and growth in healthcare and biotechnology. Major trends during this period include the rise in demand within the luxury market, resilience in supply chains, the integration of artificial intelligence in processing, smart home innovations, and health and wellness applications.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Quartz Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6596&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Quartz Market?

The expected rise in semiconductor demand is likely to propel the quartz market's growth. Quartz plates and discs are essential in the semiconductor industry for creating boats, pedestals, wafers, wafer carriers, and batch processing tools. High purity quartz is critical for manufacturing crucibles and various quartz glass products.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quartz-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Quartz Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Heraeus Holding, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferroglobe, Cosentino Group, Sibelco Quartz Corporation, Covia Holdings LLC, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd., Cambria, Caesarstone Ltd., Goodfellow Corp, NIHON DEMPA KOGYO Co LTD., CR Lawrence, Compac, MS Industries, Bitto(Dongguan), Kleen Industrial Services, Abrisa Technologies, Quality Quartz Engineering, American Elements, Baba Quartz, Ron Coleman Mining.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Quartz Market?

Companies in the quartz industry are dedicated to introducing advanced solutions like quartz collections to gain a competitive edge, offering a variety of quartz surfaces or countertops in innovative designs and colors.

What Are the Segments of the Global Quartz Market?

1) By Type: Engineered Quartz Stones, Quartz Sand, Quartz Pebbles, Quartz Crystals, Other Types

2) By Grade: High-Purity Quartz, Grade I, Grade II, Grad III

3) By End User: Electronics and Semiconductors, Solar, Building and Construction, Metallurgy, Optics and Telecommunication, Other End Users

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Quartz Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the quartz market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quartz report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Quartz Market Defined?

Quartz is a mineral composed of silicon dioxide, available in a variety of forms, including colorless, transparent, or colored hexagonal crystals, as well as crystalline masses. It is mined from open-pit operations and is used as an abrasive, foundry sand, hydraulic fracturing proppant, and in gemstones.

The Quartz Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Quartz Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Quartz Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into quartz market size, quartz market drivers and trends, quartz global market major players, quartz competitors' revenues, quartz global market positioning, and quartz market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Stones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stones-global-market-report

Crushed Stones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crushed-stone-global-market-report

Dimension Stones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dimension-stone-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.