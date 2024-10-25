Submit Release
Williston Barracks/UPDATE-Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident


CASE#: 24A1007656

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


UPDATE: Reginald has been located safe.


On October 24, 2024, at approximately 1857 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston barracks received a request to conduct a welfare check on Reginald Stearns (84) of Bolton, VT at his residence on Champ Lane in the Town of Bolton. Stearns, nor his vehicle, were located at the residence.


Stearns was last heard from by family members at approximately 0800 hours with plans on driving to Milton, VT area. Stearns never arrived and has not been in contact with family members since. Stearns has been listed as a missing person, but there is no indication that he is missing under suspicious circumstances.


Anyone who has seen Stearns or his vehicle, a red 2018 Buick Regal bearing VT registration 613T1, is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.





