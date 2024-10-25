Re: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005562
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 10/24/24 @ 1905 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Rd, Derby, VT
JUVENILE: Timothy Bradford
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified by DCF that a Bradford who has runaway from home several times in the last few weeks and was just picked up earlier in the day and was in DCF custody. Bradford ran away again and was last seen running toward Price Chopper in Derby. Efforts to locate Bradford were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
