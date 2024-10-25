Re: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 10/24/24 @ 1905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Rd, Derby, VT

JUVENILE: Timothy Bradford

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified by DCF that a Bradford who has runaway from home several times in the last few weeks and was just picked up earlier in the day and was in DCF custody. Bradford ran away again and was last seen running toward Price Chopper in Derby. Efforts to locate Bradford were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881