Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,394 in the last 365 days.

Re: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

 

VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5005562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/24/24 @ 1905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Rd, Derby, VT

 

JUVENILE: Timothy Bradford                                              

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified by DCF that a Bradford who has runaway from home several times in the last few weeks and was just picked up earlier in the day and was in DCF custody. Bradford ran away again and was last seen running toward Price Chopper in Derby. Efforts to locate Bradford were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more