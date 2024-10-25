Employment survey for the 3rd quarter of 2024

MACAU, October 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.7%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.3%) in the third quarter of 2024 remained unchanged from the second quarter. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate (1.1%) decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

Total employment (379,300) and the number of employed residents (287,700) in the third quarter increased by 2,900 and 700 respectively quarter-on-quarter on account of the summer peak travel season. Employment in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities (52,700) and Real Estate & Business Activities (31,800) both rose by 1,700, while employment in Retail Trade (32,900) fell by 2,800.

Median monthly employment earnings of the employed (MOP18,000) and the employed residents (MOP20,500) in the third quarter went up by MOP100 and MOP500 respectively from the previous quarter.

In comparison with June - August 2024, the general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents for July - September remained at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively. On the other hand, the underemployment rate (1.1%) dropped further by 0.1 percentage point. Total employment (379,300) and the number of employed residents (287,700) increased by 2,500 and 1,800 respectively. By contrast, number of the unemployed (6,700) was similar to that in the previous period (June - August 2024).

With fresh graduates entering the labour market, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job rose by 1.3 percentage points from the previous period to 16.0% of the total unemployed. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Retail Trade and the Gaming sector.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 103,700 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals in the labour force living in Macao (386,000), total labour force (approx. 489,600) increased by 2,800 from the previous period.