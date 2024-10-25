AHA receives CDC grant to address opioid, stimulant use disorder and expand infection prevention resources 

The AHA Oct. 24 announced it has been awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of its National Partners Cooperative Agreement. The funding will support hospitals and health systems in their efforts to address opioid and stimulant use disorder along with infection prevention and control. It also allows the Health Research & Educational Trust, an affiliate of the AHA, to lead opioid use disorder initiatives in primary care clinics, hospitals during discharge and transitions, and pharmacies. The project aims to enhance patient access to care and support long-term recovery efforts.



“The opioid crisis remains a significant public health challenge,” said Chris DeRienzo, M.D., chief physician executive of the AHA and president of HRET. “This funding strengthens the vital link between patients and lifesaving treatments and provides critical support to hospitals and health systems in building the infrastructure necessary for a healthier future.”

In addition, the grant will extend the Living Learning Network, a virtual community of over 1,200 members focused on peer learning in areas such as patient safety, sepsis and health equity. A portion of funds will also build on previous CDC work at rural hospitals and establish a Rural IPC Community of Practice to foster collaboration and develop tailored IPC metrics for rural settings.