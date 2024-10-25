STEP INTO THE WIZARDING WORLD: ORIGINAL HARRY POTTER PROPS & COSTUMES TO BE AUCTIONED NEXT MONTH

HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) The Marauder's Map HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (1999) Uncorrected Proof Copy HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001)/HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Hero Wooden Wand

PROPSTORE’S LIVE AUCTION, TAKING PLACE FROM NOVEMBER 14 - 17 2024, WILL GIVE MOVIE FANS THE CHANCE TO OWN ICONIC PIECES FROM THE MAGICAL WORLD OF HARRY POTTER.

Propstore’s Live Auction is an opportunity for Harry Potter fans and film memorabilia collectors alike, to take home their own piece from this magical world.” — Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November, Propstore’s highly anticipated Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own some of the most iconic pieces from the magical world of Harry Potter . Taking place from November 14-17, 2024, the auction will feature over 1,800 rare treasures from more than 500 films and TV shows. Highlights from the Harry Potter collection include wands, the Marauder’s Map, and a broomstick from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001). This event gives fans and collectors the chance to bid on magical treasures from one of the most beloved film franchises in cinematic history.● Among the top lots sure to excite, is Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) hero wooden wand, from The Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and The Chamber of Secrets (2002), estimated to fetch between $25,000 and $50,000. But that’s not all: 10 wands from beloved characters are available to purchase, including the legendary Elder Wand, estimated to sell for between $15,000 to $30,000.● Another remarkable item up for auction is the Marauder’s Map from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), a memorable prop gifted to Harry by the Weasley twins in the film. This cherished piece belonged to David Holmes, Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, who sustained a life-altering injury during filming. Proceeds from this sale will go toward enhancing David's quality of life by funding the purchase of wheelchairs, mobility equipment, and covering his personal care needs.● For book lovers, an uncorrected proof copy of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban offers a rare chance to own a piece of publishing history, with an estimated value of $12,500 to $25,000. Additional treasures include an SFX Nimbus 2000 broomstick, Hogwarts student Gryffindor robes, a set of Gringotts Bank Scales, and many more.Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, commented: “Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is an opportunity for Harry Potter fans and film memorabilia collectors alike, to take home their own piece from this magical world. With items like Harry’s hero wand and the Marauder’s Map, these pieces truly represent the magic of cinema.”More than 1,800 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over four days from November 14 - 17, 2024, starting at 3PM GMT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly (London, UK) on November 14 and 14, 2024. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Harry Potter highlights include:● HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) The Marauder's Map est. $25,000 - $50,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001)/HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Hero Wooden Wand est. $25,000 - $50,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) SFX Nimbus 2000 Broom est. $6,250 - $12,500● HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Gringotts Bank Scales est. $5,000 - $10,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) Clapperboard est. $5,000 - $10,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE (2001) SFX Bludger est. $2,400 - £5,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Other Key Cast-autographed Poster est. $3,750 - $,7,500● HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (1999) Uncorrected Proof Copy est. $12,500 - $25,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Ron Weasley's (Rupert Grint) Wand est. $10,000 - $20,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Large Countertop Chocolate Frog Box est. $6,250 - $12,500● HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE (2005) Fleur Delacour’s (Clemence Poesy) Goblet of Fire Entry Parchment est. $2,500 - $5,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX (2007) Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Wand est. $10,000 - $20,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX (2007) Hogwarts Student Gryffindor House Robe est. $6,250 - $12,500● HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX (2007) “Pandemonium at the Ministry” The Quibbler Magazine Cover with “Spectrespecs” est. $3,125 - $6,250● HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) - Heartbreak Teardrops Potion Bottle est. $2,500 - $5,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1 (2010) Hero Elder Wand est. $15,000 - $30,000● HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1 (2010) "Undesirable No. 1" Poster est. $1,875 - $3,750THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Images are available in the following link (each option contains the same image content):-Dropbox (please copy and paste the URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zas9bj9rvw8vtmtxf34z4/AKibrF0F_nSDu5whgOgM12M?rlkey=ab7xh9rqz50kw331cgrmd0xoj&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.