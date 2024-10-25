Miami Dade County Partners with Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners to Deliver a Smart & Connected County Project

(from left to right): Pedro Ramos (SHZ), Oscar Bode (MDSLP), Mayor Daniela Levine-Cava, Dan Marino, Steve Rattner, Ralph Stringer (SHZ)

MDSLP's Innovative Solutions and Outcome Based Business Models is Helping Eliminate Key Adoption Barriers

We are so proud to be able to be leading one of the most transformational and inclusive smart infrastructure projects in N. America today. It will make a real difference for all communities.” — Oscar Bode

MIAMI DADE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dade County Partners with Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners (MDSLP) to Deliver an Inclusive and Transformational Smart & Connected Major Infrastructure Projects

Miami Dade County (MDC) is leading the way in becoming a smart, connected, and resilient community through its partnership with Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners (MDSLP). Launched on February 1st, 2023, the 15-year "Smart and Connected Lighting & County" project aims to upgrade over 28,000 county and FDOT streetlights from high-pressure sodium to energy-efficient LED fixtures. This transition will reduce energy consumption by over 50%, improve safety, and cut light pollution. Intelligent nodes will be installed to further enhance efficiency and reliability through predictive analytics and automatic outage notifications, while also providing tools for citizens to report issues and track light replacements.

Leveraging this intelligent lighting infrastructure, MDSLP will create intelligent corridors across the county, in collaboration with its eco-system partners, Mastec, Skytec, Noresco, Signify, Sesco, Ubicquia and Terrago, significantly enhancing the uptime of streetlights, improving the quality of life for all areas of the county not just because the streetlights are on, but also because smart lighting allows for adjusting of light levels, increasing efficiency and supporting safety and security.

Several thousand streetlights have already been upgraded with the entire upgrade scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

Beyond the streetlights, MDSLP is building a county-wide inclusive broadband network, initially providing 231+ mile middle mile fiber via its transformational and market leading consortium including Cisco, Radisys, Mastec, Skytec, Bluewater Telecommunications, Smart City Capital and Ubicquia. MDSLP is providing a first of its kind, county-wide, multi-tenant open access network broadband connectivity, increasing internet service provider options for all communities, enhancing competition, resulting in reducing the price levels, increasing the quality of service and availability, helping to reduce the digital divide via ultra-fast fiber and fixed wireless, WiFi-6, and 5G networks, that will support residential, small and large businesses. Additionally, this will allow scaling up for major events like the Superbowl and Formula 1, directly impacting inclusive economic development for residents, businesses and visitors, while always maintaining excess capacity, providing a best-in-class customer experience and reliability.

CEO Oscar Bode states that, “Having been born in Opa-Locka, Florida and now being able to have our company deliver this outcome-based solution that inclusively improves the quality of life for all by impacting economic development, eliminating the digital divide, reducing EV range anxiety, as well as providing smart mobility, smart wellness and enhanced safety, is a real privilege and important personal objective”

Key project features of the committed innovative use cases include:

• 500 high-definition cameras for traffic and safety

• 900 IoT sensors for monitoring climate, pollution, and operations

• Over 1,800, county-wide, Alyath EV charger network, eliminating range anxiety

• Smart wellness initiatives in partnership with famed football hero Dan Marino and his Stay Healthy Zone all in one platform, that will be funded by MDSLP and provide comprehensive smart wellness, leveraging the county-wide health network to bring programs that utilize intuitive wellness applications to achieve important outcomes that can help reduce diabetes, hypertension, and support mental and emotional health.

Under the leadership of Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and the County Commission, this transformative project is enhancing Miami Dade's sustainability, security, wellness, and quality of life for all. It is one of the most inclusive and innovative smart county projects currently in deployment.

Additional details and overall progress of the project, along with the respective use cases, are available at www.resilientmiamidadecounty.org.

