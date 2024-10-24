Kevin Harrington Launches 'From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success', with Dr. Brian Kent

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is excited to announce the release of his latest book, From Startup To Standout, featuring Dr. Brian “BK” Kent, a global leader and senior consultant specializing in International and Domestic Operations. With over three decades of experience, Dr. Kent has built key partnerships and provided strategic integration solutions for the Department of Defense and commercial sectors.This groundbreaking guide is a collaborative effort with 15 of Harrington’s followers, each contributing unique insights and experiences to create a robust resource for entrepreneurs and business owners.From Startup To Standout offers actionable advice and real-world examples from Kevin Harrington and top business experts. Packed with practical strategies used by successful entrepreneurs across a variety of industries, this book delivers the tools needed to drive growth and capture attention in today's competitive market.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Brian Kent:Dr. Brian “BK” Kent is a global leader and senior consultant focusing on International and Domestic Operations. Over the past 3 decades, he has worked at multiple levels of leadership to build partner relationships and provide strategy for integration across the Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial companies. His work in emerging technologies focuses on the areas of Business Intelligence, Scaling, and Relationships. He is a two-time awardee of Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies and most recently published an International Bestseller “The R Factor”As a Strategic Advisor and Consultant, he advises businesses in Business Processes, Technology Transfer/Transition, Real Estate and Investing. He has also served as a CEO, Contract CEO, and CFO for multiple companies. Having served in academic roles as a Principal Investigator, Business Professor, and Executive Director for the Center for Defense and Homeland Security (CDHS), Dr. Kent provides an expertise and appetite for growth.

