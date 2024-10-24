FEMA Administrator Meets Officials and Survivors in South Carolina and Checks on Helene Recovery Efforts as Assistance to Survivors Surpasses $1 Billion

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to South Carolina to meet with local and state officials today and check-in on long-term recovery efforts. She surveyed areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Aiken, South Carolina.

Criswell, who is directing the federal response to Helene, visited a Disaster Recovery Center in Aiken and met with survivors. There are nearly 60 centers open across states affected by Helene and Milton where survivors can speak with representatives from states, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration that can assist them with their recovery. Survivors can find their closest center at FEMA.gov/DRC.

So far, FEMA has approved more than $1 billion in assistance for individuals and families affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton to help pay for housing repairs, personal property replacement, and other recovery efforts. Over 5,000 FEMA personnel are supporting communities across the Southeast where they’re coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assessments and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs.

Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Operation Blue Roof which is a free service to homeowners for 25 counties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton. Residents can sign-up at www.blueroof.gov or by calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). The sign-up period deadline is Nov. 5.

FEMA encourages Helene and Milton survivors to apply for disaster assistance online as this remains the quickest way to start your recovery. Individuals can apply for federal assistance by:

President Joseph R. Biden has approved major disaster declarations in six states--Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia--affected by Helene. He has also approved a major disaster declaration for Florida following Hurricane Milton.

These photos highlight response and recovery efforts across states impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

AUGUSTA, Georgia - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell talks with a hurricane survivor during her visit to the impacted area to learn more about the ongoing recovery efforts. (Photo credit: FEMA)

AUGUSTA, Georgia - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visits a Disaster Recovery Center where staff are helping survivors jumpstart their recovery following Hurricane Helene. (Photo credit: FEMA)

PUNTA GORDA, Florida - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team members conduct outreach in affected communities to inform survivors about local and FEMA resources for their recovery. (Photo Credit: FEMA)

CALDWELL COUNTY, North Carolina - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are in North Carolina visiting areas affected by Helene to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance. (Photo Credit: FEMA)

JONESBOROUGH, Tennessee - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams assist survivors of Helene in their recovery efforts at Fender's Farm. (Photo Credit: FEMA)

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida - Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams register survivors for disaster assistance at the Bithlo Community Center following Hurricane Milton. (Photo Credit: FEMA)

FEMA’s Disaster Multimedia Toolkit page provides graphics, social media copy and sample text in multiple languages. In addition, FEMA has set up a rumor response web page to reduce confusion about its role in the Helene response.