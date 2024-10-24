Damaged Vehicle Assistance Available for South Carolinians After Hurricane Helene

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, some South Carolinians are grappling with storm-damaged vehicles. If your insurance doesn’t cover all of your storm-related vehicle damage, FEMA may be able to provide financial assistance to help fill the gap.

The first step is to file a claim with your insurance company if you have a comprehensive policy. This type of policy usually covers storm-related damage to a vehicle. Apply with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

To be eligible for FEMA assistance, applicants must meet the following conditions:

The vehicle was damaged during Hurricane Helene within the disaster-designated area, which includes Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.

The applicant can provide proof of ownership of the vehicle with valid registration and title.

The vehicle was in compliance with South Carolina’s registration and insurance requirements at the time of the disaster.

The applicant has no other usable vehicle.

Applicants with more than one storm-damaged vehicle, must write a statement explaining why the household needs more than one working vehicle. The statement should include the number of vehicles and an insurance settlement or statement for each vehicle.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App.

Call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Click here to find centers that are open in South Carolina. To find locations of all other centers, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link. FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.