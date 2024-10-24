Attorney General Bird Statement on Auditor Oversight Shorting Office $7.2 Million for Serving Crime Victims

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement responding to the State Auditor’s oversight that shorted the office more than $7.2 million for serving crime victims:

“The State Auditor’s total failure to address a nearly $53 million misallocation of funds has cost the entire state. My office’s Crime Victim Compensation Fund was shorted more than $7.2 million for crime victim services such as sexual assault examinations, counseling, medical reimbursement, and lost wages that survivors depend on. No domestic violence victim should have to stay with their abuser because they cannot afford to leave. The State’s self-proclaimed “taxpayer watchdog” failed at the most basic job of being an auditor: conducting an audit. Crime victims should not have to worry about whether victim services will be there when they need them.”

