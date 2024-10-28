Veteran Rower Peter A. Derow Coaches Athletes Entered at the 59th Annual Head of the Charles Regatta

Peter A Derow Peter A Derow

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 59th edition of one of the world’s premier rowing competitions, the Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR), took place in Boston and Cambridge from October 18-20, drawing nearly 12,000 participants. The event, known for its three-mile course along the twisting Charles River, saw competitors of all ages and skill levels racing in categories from junior rowers to veteran athletes in their 70s and 80s.

Among the veterans was Peter A. Derow, a longtime participant and volunteer coach, now 84, who has been involved with the regatta since 1958. Though health and travel issues prevented his participation this year, Derow remained involved by coaching nine athletes aged 14 to 72, all of whom trained at the Palm Beach Rowing Association in Florida.

"I’ve had the privilege of rowing for over six decades," said Derow. "This year, coaching became my focus, and watching my students improve was just as rewarding as competing myself."

The HOCR event draws a diverse range of participants, with juniors from schools and clubs, senior athletes, and even former Olympians. This year, Derow assisted rowers across various divisions, including juniors and masters, many of whom had previous international rowing experience.

In 2023, Derow competed in the regatta as part of the oldest quad to ever enter the competition, with an average age of 80. Despite an early collision with another boat, the team finished the race and remained proud of their accomplishment.

As a lifelong rower and a volunteer coach for the past 15 years, Derow has dedicated his time to training athletes of all ages, focusing on technique and improving performance. "Rowing is a gift that I intend to enjoy and share for as long as I can," Derow added.

The Head of the Charles Regatta continues to be a symbol of the rowing community’s dedication to fitness, camaraderie, and lifelong learning. From juniors to veterans, rowers of all ages come together to celebrate the sport and push their limits on the Charles River.

