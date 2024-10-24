TLG Peterbilt Announces $100,000 Donation to Samaritan’s Purse to Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

TLG Peterbilt Presents $100,000 Donation to Samaritan's Purse for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Samaritan's Purse volunteers assisting in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

TLG's donation will help Samaritan's Purse continue their vital relief assistance to those affected by Hurricane Helene as they work to recover and rebuild.

We believe it is our responsibility to support local organizations like Samaritan's Purse that are working tirelessly to help people in need with their relief and recovery efforts.” — Glenn Larson, President & CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Larson Group (TLG) Peterbilt, a Peterbilt dealer group with 25 locations across eight states, is proud to announce a $100,000 donation to Samaritan's Purse in support of their Hurricane Helene relief efforts. The devastating hurricane has caused widespread damage and destruction across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, leaving countless individuals in need of urgent assistance. TLG Peterbilt operates eight locations across North and South Carolina.Samaritan's Purse, headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, is on the ground providing critical aid to those affected by helping families clean up after the storm and distributing generators, blankets, food, water, and more. Additionally, Samaritan’s Purse coordinated the largest civilian airlift operation in U.S. history to aid those cut off due to the washed-out roads and bridges. The N.C.-based organization also deployed three disaster relief units – tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment. More than 18,000 volunteers have served over 1,200 families in need by mudding out flooded homes, clearing debris, removing downed trees and tarping damaged roofs.“I’m grateful to TLG Peterbilt for their generous support of our efforts to help in the wake of these recent, deadly hurricanes,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “So many people across the Southeast are hurting, overwhelmed, and in desperate need of hope after these devastating storms. We’ve deployed more than 350 emergency airlifts, delivering generators, heaters, fuel, blankets, Starlinks, and much more. And we’re thankful for the thousands of volunteers who have come to roll up their sleeves and help families mud out their homes, clear debris, cut trees, and begin the recovery process. These people have been through so much, and we want to remind them that God loves them and they’re not alone.”"We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene," said Glenn Larson, President and CEO of TLG Peterbilt. "Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by this storm. We believe it is our responsibility to support local organizations like Samaritan's Purse that are working tirelessly to help people in need with their relief and recovery efforts."The Larson Group's donation will help Samaritan's Purse continue their vital relief efforts and provide much-needed assistance to those affected by Hurricane Helene as they work to recover and rebuild.About Samaritan's PurseBased in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.About The Larson GroupThe Larson Group has provided award winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers with the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 25 facilities across eight states. For more information visit www.TLGtrucks.com or contact Director of Marketing Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.

